Bernard Ross, CEO Sky Medical says: “At Sky we are passionate about design and extremely proud that Acumen has won both silver and gold awards in two categories”.

“The geko™ and firefly™ devices are patent protected, wearable devices utilising highly skilled expertise in electronic, materials science, cognitive ergonomics and significantly, innovative and interaction creative design, all of which play to Acumen’s strengths", says Bernard. “Creativity, design and innovation are now more than ever a key component of any UK company’s strategic response to maintaining economic success in a global market place. World class design is a cornerstone of our vision and that is why we have chosen to partner with world leaders such as Acumen”.

Worn at the knee, the geko™ device delivers gentle electrical impulses to stimulate the common peroneal nerve, activating the calf and foot muscle pumps to increase venous, arterial and microcirculatory blood flow. The increase in lower limb blood flow is similar to that achieved by walking, up to 60%, without the patient having to move or exert energy. Focus clinical applications include DVT prevention, the reduction of swelling, the promotion of wound healing and the relief from muscle soreness to improve sports performance.

About Acumen:

Founded in 1981, and based in London, Acumen is a multi-award winning product and transport design consultancy committed to delivering brand focused commercial success for their clients through innovative, insightful design. During their 30-year history, the consultancy has created market leadership for many global blue-chip companies, designing disruptive products in sectors as diverse as aviation, marine, rail, life science, FMCG and consumer product design.

About Sky Medical Technology:

Established in 2006, Sky Medical Technology Ltd, the parent company of Firstkind Ltd, is a highly innovative UK based medical devices company that has developed a ground-breaking neuromuscular electrostimulation technology platform, OnPulse®. Employing a team of 21 UK based staff at its High Wycombe offices, the company has developed a range of products tailored to the needs of different medical application areas selling both direct and through strategic global partnerships or distributors in each major clinical area. Clinical areas of interest include DVT prevention, prevention and reduction of swelling, wound healing, and continence. The goal in each clinical area is to improve clinical outcomes and patient care whilst saving health system resources. Firstkind also markets the technology to elite sports under the firefly™ brand to recover faster, relieve muscle soreness, reduce swelling after injury and improve sports performance.

In June 2014, the geko™ device secured National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE) guidance recommending its use for patients who have a high risk for VTE and for whom pharmacological and other mechanical methods of VTE prophylaxis are impractical or contraindicated. The geko™ device also has FDA clearance for USA market entry, and Firstkind has recently won RCN accreditation for its geko™ device user training programme. Further information on the geko™ device can be accessed here: http://www.gekodevices.com