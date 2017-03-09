6350-SR LTE Router We look forward to executing a strategic program to help Accelerated remain at the top of their industry

Accelerated Concepts, Inc. announced today that they have joined forces with Hitachi Capital America Vendor Services (HCA Vendor Services) to offer As-a-Service payment solutions for their award-winning LTE routers, the Accelerated View™ cloud management platform, and any accompanying support services or extended warranties. This program allows Accelerated’s customers to finance a comprehensive solution with predictable monthly payments that match revenue with expenses.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our customers an affordable and flexible financing alternative through Hitachi Capital America Vendor Services,” said Jason Dorough, VP of Sales.

“We are very excited Accelerated has chosen to partner with us,” stated Brent Broussard, SVP of technology sales at HCA Vendor Services. “We look forward to executing a strategic program to help Accelerated remain at the top of their industry.”

About Hitachi Capital America Vendor Services:

Hitachi Capital America Vendor Services provides a unique service to manufacturers of equipment and software in the form of vendor programs that are creative, competitive and professionally administered. We serve all industries, but focus on healthcare and technology. Learn more at http://www.hcavs.com.

About Accelerated:

Accelerated is a hardware designer and manufacturer specializing in cellular (LTE) networking equipment. Its initiatives – both OEM and commercial – include the ongoing development of the Accelerated View™ cloud management platform, enterprise VPN gateways, as well as an ever expanding line of LTE routers and network appliances for primary or backup connectivity (business continuity).

Founded in 2006, Accelerated Concepts, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Brisbane, Australia. Visit accelerated.com for more information.