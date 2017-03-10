NEW YORK, 8th March 2017: Cintra, the global multi-award-winning Oracle Platinum Partner today continues its expansion with the opening of a new office in Dubai. This brings its wide-ranging Oracle transformation expertise to the heart of the growing markets in the Middle East and Africa.

Cintra specializes in helping organizations thrive by transforming and modernizing their critical Oracle systems and platforms. Doing so ensures these platforms are truly aligned to the business vision, thereby providing the foundations for success. This gives customers the confidence they need to get on with business, while Cintra takes care of the technology.

Oracle design, build and management expertise

Cintra’s Middle East and Africa office will give organizations in these regions local access to Cintra’s Oracle architecture design, build and Managed Services capabilities, covering Oracle Cloud, Database, Middleware and Engineered Systems, including Exadata and Oracle Database Appliance.

Peter Hunt, Senior Sales Director at Oracle, said: “We’re delighted to see Oracle Partners such as Cintra investing in Africa and the Middle East, to bring their global skills to new and existing Oracle customers in this important region.”

Brendan McNamee, co-founder and CEO at Cintra, said: “The Middle East and Africa are exciting and fast-evolving, emerging markets, where organizations are increasingly investing in and relying on Oracle technology. Cintra’s new presence in Dubai means Oracle customers in this region can now benefit from a proven, customer-success-focused partner that can provide end-to-end design, build and managed services.

Abdul Sheikh, co-founder and CTO at Cintra, added: “Cintra is now on the doorstep of some of the most innovative and rapidly expanding Oracle customers in the Middle East and Africa, ready to help them architect, deploy, manage and modernize their business-critical Oracle systems.

“Cintra has a proven, powerful blueprinted solutions design and delivery approach, which brings together Oracle products into customer-centric solutions. These are focused on the customer’s mission and service level requirements. Our approach provides the highest levels of customer experience, availability, security and compliance, with optimized Oracle software license ownership. Working with us gives customers the confidence they need to get on with business, knowing their technology is in good hands.”

Having recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary, Cintra is headquartered in New York City, with a global network of offices.

