MiniCo Insurance Agency, a program administrator, has developed and introduced to the company’s agency network a new platform that allows an agency’s customers and potential customers to obtain a quote, pay the premium, and receive an electronic insurance policy for their personal collections of fine art and collectibles. FACE Insurance Services, a recognized insurance specialist in fine art and collectibles, has partnered with MiniCo to utilize this new online tool to offer insurance products to their customers and potential customers. Customers of FACE Insurance Services now have access to a direct quoting portal at http://www.minicocollectiblesdirect.com/faceins. The portal enables collectors to obtain premium quotations online in as little as 30 seconds for collections of fine art, memorabilia and many other items valued up to $1 million. Coverage of up to $250,000 for jewelry and watches is also available.

The MiniCo Collectibles Insurance program is offered nationwide in partnership with fine art insurance specialist AXA Art Americas Corporation, which offers tailor-made coverage solutions for private and corporate collections, museums, galleries and artists. AXA Insurance Company, which has been assigned a rating of “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best, underwrites the specialty policies. The program was launched in 2011 and distributed via independent insurance agents.

MiniCo President and CEO Mike Schofield said, “The demand for fine art and collectibles insurance is considerable, and MiniCo is excited to work with a specialist such as FACE Insurance Services to provide them with a tool that makes it easy for their customers with collections to get a quick premium quotation and enhances customers’ experience with their agency.”

Tom Pratt, President of FACE Insurance Services, commented, “Our company specializes in providing insurance solutions for collectors of fine art and other items, and we are pleased to work with MiniCo to offer our customers a simple, efficient online platform that gives them access to a policy underwritten by an A.M. Best ‘A’ rated carrier.”

About MiniCo Insurance Agency, LLC

MiniCo Insurance Agency, LLC, was founded in 1974 as a provider of specialty insurance products and publications for the self-storage industry. Today the company is a program administrator offering multiple specialty property and casualty insurance products for a variety of unique industries and exposures. MiniCo Insurance Agency, LLC, the parent company of MiniCo Insurance Agency of Canada, Incorporated, is a member of the Aran Insurance Services Group. For more information, please visit http://www.minico.com.

About FACE Insurance Services

Fine Art & Collectibles Enterprises (FACE) is a highly specialized unit of experienced fine art insurance professionals dedicated to the structure, placement and servicing of a large worldwide clientele engaged in all aspects of fine arts, wine and other valuable collectibles. For more information, please visit http://www.faceins.com.