Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group is pleased to announce that Akos Straub, and The Group | RE, have joined the firm’s Lincoln Park Clybourn office located at 1800 N. Clybourn in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. His team of 10 real estate professionals is ranked in the top 1% of agents in Chicago.

“I’ve never forgotten where I started my real estate career and all of the outstanding professionals who helped me along the way,” said Straub. He continued, “My team and I are really excited to partner with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group because of the exceptional reputation they enjoy in the market. I love their robust luxury marketing program and the international exposure it garners. I feel like I’m returning to my roots and couldn’t be more pleased to share all that KoenigRubloff has to offer with my clients.”

Straub is founder of The Group | RE. The Group includes Amanda Ptito, Sylvia Reyes, Marko Jovanovic, Denise Dayan, Abe Saenz, Liliya Ilieva, Jessica Tivadar, Nataliya Turyanska, Carly McCool and Heather Minear.

Darlene Little, vice president and managing broker of the KoenigRubloff Lincoln Park Clybourn office, said, “We are delighted to welcome Akos back to the company. He has consistently been a top producing and award winning broker who shares our commitment to excellence and desire to place the needs of clients above all else. His marketing savvy has earned him the respect of his peers and we look forward to helping him grow his business in the years to come.”

Straub served on the 2013-2015 Board of Directors for the Chicago Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.), where he was responsible for helping guide the organization that serves over REALTORS® in all specialties across Chicagoland.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group is a full-service real estate firm with nearly 1,500 real estate professionals and staff in 23 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, Western Suburban communities and Harbor Country, Michigan. Deep local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the top real estate brand in the nation. Affiliated and ancillary services in the form of HomeServices Lending, Fort Dearborn Title, and Fort Dearborn Insurance complete the comprehensive services offered to clients. Visit KoenigRubloff.com.