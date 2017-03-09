“CICA has a long history of strong leadership, advocacy and providing unbiased information, continuing that tradition and delivering value for our members is a top priority for me.”

The Captive Insurance Companies Association(CICA) today announced that it has selected Dan Towle as its new president. Towle, currently Director of Financial Services with the Vermont Agency of Commerce & Community Development, will succeed Dennis Harwick, who plans to retire June 30.

Towle brings 17 years of experience in the captive industry. In his work at the State of Vermont he served as the chief marketing and business development professional for the state’s captive insurance industry. Towle, listed in Captive Review’s 2016 “Power 50”, was recognized for his industry influence beyond Vermont and his connectivity with regulators and lawmakers. Prior to his work at the state, Towle was a business development officer at Vermont National Bank overseeing the promotion of all non-loan commercial products.

“Dan brings the mix of industry knowledge, passion and new strategies that we felt were the best fit for CICA’s next chapter. He has built strong relationships across the captive industry, and has worked successfully with businesses and captive colleagues to help shape Vermont’s success,” says CICA Board Chair, Michael Bemi, president and CEO of The National Catholic Risk Retention Group, Inc.

CICA conducted an open and robust search utilizing an outside executive search firm that promoted the position within CICA, the captive industry, and the association management industry. Well over 100 applications were received and eight individuals were interviewed.

“Dan impressed us with his energy and his thoughtful plans. He has a lot of ideas that the Executive Committee is looking forward to discussing with the full Board of Directors once Dan is onboard,” Bemi added.

“I am both humbled and excited to be CICA’s next President,” Towle said. “CICA has a long history of strong leadership, advocacy and providing unbiased information, continuing that tradition and delivering value for our members is a top priority for me.”

Towle will officially join CICA on April 24. He will become the second President in CICA’s 45-year history. Harwick became CICA’s first full-time President in 2005.

About the Captive Insurance Companies Association (CICA)

CICA is the only global domicile-neutral captive insurance association. CICA is committed to providing the best source of unbiased information, knowledge, and leadership for captive insurance decision makers. CICA is your advocate around the world, key to the captive industry and the resource for captive best practices.