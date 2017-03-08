The American Insurance Association (AIA) is pleased to announce today that Christopher J. Swift, chairman, and CEO of The Hartford was unanimously reelected as Chairman of AIA’s Board of Directors at its March Board meeting. Swift was first elected AIA’s Chairman in 2016.

“I congratulate Chris on his unanimous reelection as our Chairman,” said Leigh Ann Pusey, President and CEO of AIA. “AIA is fortunate to have his continued support. Chris has brought a tremendous vision and enthusiasm to AIA throughout his tenure as Chairman and we’re pleased that he will be serving another term.”

“As we recognize AIA’s 150th anniversary and celebrate the opening of its new DC headquarters, I’m honored to continue serving as Chairman,” said Swift. “AIA has been and remains at the forefront of advocacy for the property-casualty industry at all levels of government. I’m excited to work with my colleagues on the AIA Board and the talented team at AIA in laying the foundation for the next century of accomplishments.”

Swift joined The Hartford in March 2010 and served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer before becoming CEO in June 2014. He also serves as a member of several boards and committees including the Dean’s Advisory Board at the Villanova School of Business, the Business Council, the Committee Encouraging Corporate Philanthropy, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Financial Services Roundtable, the International Insurance Society, the Insurance Development Forum, and the Federal Advisory Committee on Insurance. Swift earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Marquette University and is a Certified Public Accountant.