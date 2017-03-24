Music & Arts Upgrade Your Sound Event We created these free events to invite the community to try the widest assortment of instruments available and to speak to specialists all in one place.

Music & Arts announces the Spring 2017 schedule for its acclaimed “Upgrade Your Sound” event tour. This popular, free event invites students, musicians, educators and parents to test drive a very wide assortment of woodwind, brass and string instruments, speak with instrument specialists from major brands, and receive discounts and special financing offers from Music & Arts all under one roof.

From April through the end of May, the tour will visit multiple cities across the U.S. and will include two event series: Horns of Plenty events will offer a large selection of woodwind and brass instruments, while String Showcase events will offer orchestral instruments. Guests can also consult with instrument specialists from Music & Arts and top brands like Yamaha, Bach, Giardinelli, Conn-Selmer, Buffet, Fox, Eastman, Strobel, Howard Core, Vandoren, Rico and more. Participants can sign up online to request brands and models they would like to try at the event.

“Selecting a new instrument is a fun process, but it can also take some time and bring some questions along with it,” says David Fuhr, vice president of sales, Music & Arts. “We created these events to invite the community to try the widest assortment of instruments available and to speak to specialists all in one place. It’s an engaging, fun and educational experience that addresses a variety of musical scenarios and needs.”

National Sales Director, Jeremy Mueller, adds, “We are excited to also offer the community a wide variety of special financing options during our ‘Upgrade Your Sound’ events. We’ve developed attractive pricing and financing solutions to suit a number of customer preferences and provide offers everyone can take advantage of, making every instrument affordable for every budget.”

The “Upgrade Your Sound” Spring 2017 event tour will take place at various Music & Arts stores and other locations in communities across the U.S. The schedule is as follows:

Horns of Plenty Events



April 8 – Music & Arts, North Tucson, AZ

April 8 – West Trenton Ballroom, Ewing Township, NJ

April 9 – Music & Arts, Clay, NY

April 15 – Rit Inn and Conference Center, Henrietta, NY

April 22 – Chaparral High School, Scottsdale, AZ

April 22 – St. John’s Parish Day School, Ellicott City, MD

April 27 – Music & Arts, Lewisville, TX

April 29 – Manchester Community Music School, Manchester, NH

April 29 – Music & Arts, Richmond, VA

April 29 – Music & Arts, Charlotte, NC

May 6 – Cherry Creek High School, Greenwood Village, CO

May 6 – Hildebrandt Intermediate School, Spring, TX

May 6 – SpringHill Suites Dallas, Plano, TX

May 6 – Renbrook School, West Hartford, CT

May 6 – Trinity Christian School, Fairfax, VA

May 13 – Music & Arts, Hagerstown, MD

May 13 – Music & Arts, Webster, TX

May 20 – Women’s Club of Paramus, Paramus, NJ

May 20 – Gates Elementary School, Acton, MA

May 20 – Tays Middle School, Katy, TX

String Showcase Events



April 1 – Music & Arts, Mesa, AZ

April 8 – Music & Arts, North Tucson, AZ

April 8 – Music & Arts, Fayetteville, NC

April 15 – Hebron High School, Carrollton, TX

April 22 – Music & Arts, Itasca, IL

April 22 – Music & Arts, Stony Brook, NY

April 22 – Music & Arts, Cary, NC

April 29 – Music & Arts, Suwanee, GA

May 6 – Music & Arts, Chesapeake, VA

May 13 – Music & Arts, Englewood, CO

May 13 – Music & Arts, Severna Park, MD

May 13 – Music & Arts, Richmond, VA

May 20 – Music & Arts, Horsham, PA

May 27 – Music & Arts, Exton, PA

Anyone not living near a tour stop can visit one of Music & Arts’ more than 145 locations to try out upgraded instruments featured at the events.

For more information about “Upgrade Your Sound” or to RSVP for an event nearby, visit http://www.MusicArts.com/UYS.