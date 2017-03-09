Nearly everyone has a smartphone now and we wanted to make it easy for fleet managers to get the data they need without having to learn how to use a new system or tool.

Zonar, the leader in smart fleet management technology, today announced the launch of Ground Traffic Control FieldView™ mobile, a fleet management application for Android. The app helps customers locate and navigate to assets on their mapping applications such as Google Maps. Available for download from the Google Play Store in the second quarter of 2017, the app is designed to work with devices running on Android 4.2 and later. The app highlights Zonar’s commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of fleet management tools for customers – in the office or on the road.

“Nearly everyone has a smartphone now and we wanted to make it easy for fleet managers to get the data they need without having to learn how to use a new system or tool,” said Larry Jordan, senior vice president of product development at Zonar. “Our customers have told us a majority of their fleets use Android (or mobile devices) while on the road so this addition to our portfolio gives them a simple way to track assets and information at any given time.”

Zonar’s Ground Traffic Control Fieldview app continues the industry wide shift towards development of mobile platforms, and is designed to put basic fleet tracking capabilities at the fingertips of all customers. A recent study by Pew Research showed that more than two thirds of U.S. adults use a smartphone and slightly less than half own a tablet, illuminating the importance and need for more mobile platform solutions.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make sure fleet managers have everything they need at their fingertips no matter where the road takes them,” added Larry Jordan, senior vice president of product development at Zonar. “This is the first iteration of the app, but we fully expect to roll out new features and platforms based on the needs of our users, allowing us to reach an even wider audience.”

Benefits fleets can expect from Zonar’s new Ground Traffic Control FieldView app include:



Asset location tracking and navigation

Asset identification and operational status updates

Customizable permissions to control user access to assets and information

Easy viewing experience designed for large and small fleets

Simple cross functionality with preferred mobile navigation apps like Google Maps

For more information on Zonar’s Ground Traffic Control FieldView app, please visit: http://www.zonarsystems.com/fieldview

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management technology by providing innovative technology that has changed fleet operations in the vocational, pupil and commercial trucking industries. With a unique focus on this field, the Company offers a complete suite of solutions and specialized platforms for our customers in multiple markets. Our patented, award-winning technology keeps fleet owners and managers connected to their fleets and drivers to dispatchers. Headquartered in Seattle and majority-owned by technology company Continental, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional office in Cincinnati, and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar, go to http://www.zonarsystems.com