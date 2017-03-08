ISSA Los Angeles 9th Annual Information Security Summit The topic of security and its importance is really for everyone – more than just security and technology professionals – everyone in business and at home needs to be aware. ~Richard Greenberg, ISSA Fellow and Honor Roll, and the Summit Chair

The Los Angeles Chapter of Information Systems Security Information (ISSA-LA) is pleased to announce the Summit Day keynote speakers for the Ninth Annual Information Security Summit, Southern California’s premier information security event. The event is scheduled to take place on May 18th - May 19th at the Universal Hilton in California—all Summit sessions are slated for Friday, May 19th.



Opening Keynote: Ira Winkler

Morning Keynote: Manley Feinberg

Closing Keynote: Richard Stiennon

Ira Winkler, CISSP, is President of Secure Mentem. He is considered one of the world’s most influential security professionals, and has been named a “Modern Day James Bond” by the media. Ira is one of the foremost experts in the human elements of cyber security and is known for the extensive espionage and social engineering simulations that he has conducted for Fortune 500 companies globally.

Richard Stiennon is the author of Surviving Cyberwar and UP and to the RIGHT: Strategy and Tactics of Analyst Influence. His most recent book, There Will Be Cyberwar, is a revelation of the vulnerabilities in the Internet of Military Things.

Manley Feinberg is an executive momentum coach, business expert and author. His expert business, leadership and engagement skills helps organizations become more profitable by developing more engaged, focused and productive employees by keeping them moving forward on the important initiatives needed to accomplish their goals, and push them outside of the comfort zones to grow every day.

With this year’s keynotes and speakers bringing a wealth of experience from all walks of life, this year’s conference aims to broaden the discussion to include more than technology topics that typically speak explicitly to technologists. The Summit planners encourage everyone to share the details for this conference with their colleagues, peers, and even neighbors to engage in the conversation and learn from others as everyone shares their own security intelligence. Still, for those that want to explore the technical aspects of security, ISSA Los Angeles is very pleased to offer several concurrent tracks, as well as four, amazing heavily discounted 8-hour training sessions on Thursday the 18th of May.

“The topic of security and its importance is really for everyone – more than just security and technology professionals – everyone in business and at home needs to be aware,” shared Richard Greenberg, ISSA Fellow and Honor Roll, and the Summit Chair. “It’s certainly not limited to gender,” he continued, “as half of our Summit speakers are women. This wasn’t on purpose, but we’re thrilled it worked out this way – a great sign things are moving in the right direction, as we strive to remove gender bias in the industry. Additionally, we have an exciting Women in Security and Technology panel on both days of the Summit.”

The ISSA-LA Information Security Summit is the only educational forum in Los Angeles specifically designed to encourage participation and interaction among all three vital information security constituencies: (1) business executives, senior business managers, and their trusted advisors; (2) technical IT personnel with responsibility for information systems and the data they contain; and (3) information security practitioners with responsibility for ensuring the security of sensitive information. Additionally, anyone and everyone interested in learning about how security (or a lack thereof) can have an impact on their personal lives is welcome.

EARLY BIRD PROMOTION ENDS SOON

For a limited time, there’s an opportunity to save a bundle with one of the early bird promotional rates. But hurry, these rates won’t last forever.

EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT - GENERAL ADMISSION: Sign up today to get the special early bird rate of $75 for May 19th only, the Summit Day. Hear from the great lineup of speakers organized for the event. This sale ends on March 10th 2017. After this date, prices will increase to $125.

EARLY BIRD PACKAGE - SECURITY TRAINING + SUMMIT: Want both the training AND the Summit day? Register today for only $375 for both days, May 18th and May 19th. Attendees will have access to both the Training and Summit Days for one low price! This sale ends on April 15th, 2017.

The Information Security Summit is part of ISSA-LA’s important community outreach program. The goal of the program is to help the community stay safe from cybercrime by enabling collaboration between business and community leaders, technical IT professionals and the information security community.

This year's keynote contributors join a top-notch group of speakers, including these national and international thought leaders representing the information security industry:

Mark Weatherford, Chief Cybersecurity Strategist at vArmour

Diana Kelly, Global Executive Security Advisor to IBM Security

Malcolm Harkins, Chief Security and Trust Officer at Cylance Inc.

Robert Pittman, Chief Information Security Officer at County of Los Angeles

Scott Hennon, SVP, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, East West Bank

Bob Bigman, Cyber Security Consultant, former CISO of the CIA

Valerie Thomas, Technical Support Specialist at SunBriteTV

Bill Cheswick, Visiting scholar at University of Pennsylvania

Chenxi Wang, Board Member at Cyber Diversity Foundation

Jeff Bardin, Chief Intelligence Officer, Treadstone 71

Jim Manico, Owner of Manicode Security

Eva Galperin, Global Policy Analyst at the Electronic Frontier Foundation

Jennifer Granick, Director of Civil Liberties, Center for Internet & Society, Stanford Law School

Liam O’Murchu, Director, Security Technology & Response group at Symantec

Eric Chien, Distinguished Engineer at Symantec

Mike Villegas, Vice President – K3DES

Matt Lehman, VP of Information Security at Ring.com

Dan Meacham, CCyber Security & Compliance Officer, Legendary Entertainment

Evan Wheeler, Cybersecurity / C4ISR Software Lead

For more information on ISSA-LA Summit 9 and for registration details, please visit https://summit.issala.org/. Register today to join our growing IT security community.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available, both for the media and for vendors in the security industry. For more details and the full range of sponsorships, please visit: https://summit.issala.org/#sponsors

About Information Systems Security Association (ISSA):

The Information Systems Security Association is a not-for-profit, international organization of information security professionals and practitioners. It provides educational forums, publications and peer interaction opportunities that enhance the knowledge, skill and professional growth of its members. The primary goal of ISSA is to promote management practices that will ensure availability, integrity and confidentiality of information resources. For more information or to register, please visit: http://www.issa-la.org. Be part of the community and join the movement today!