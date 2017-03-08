Though medical malpractice, negligence, and injury cases can take years before they are resolved, injured patients can rely on the compassion and determination of Younker Hyde Macfarlane.

The law firm of Younker Hyde Macfarlane obtained a $2.9 million verdict on behalf of a client in a medical malpractice case against Exodus Healthcare. The case was tried in the Third Judicial District Court, Salt Lake County; Case No. 140902527, Krista Wilcox vs. Exodus Healthcare Network, PLLC.

The jury decided on the $2.9 million verdict on February 15, 2017.

The Details of the Medical Malpractice Case

Keith Wilcox, aged 55, was an employee for the Utah Transit Authority (UTA). One night, according to court documents, Mr. Wilcox developed chest pains. The pain eventually spread from the chest to the abdomen.

According to court documents, on November 6, 2011, Mr. Wilcox visited the medical clinic Exodus Healthcare. He was seen by a physician's assistant (PA). The PA misdiagnosed the medical condition and determined that Mr. Wilcox was suffering from constipation. Mr. Wilcox never underwent any cardiac tests such as a chest x-ray or an EKG. He was not sent to the emergency room.

According to court documents, after more than a week of continued pain, Mr. Wilcox returned to Exodus Healthcare on November 15th and met with a different PA. This PA diagnosed him with abdominal pain and constipation, once again failing to diagnose the actual medical issue. For a second time, no cardiac tests were administered. Four days after his second visit to Exodus Healthcare, Mr. Wilcox died of aortic dissection.

The law firm of Younker Hyde Macfarlane represented Krista Wilcox, the widow of the deceased, as well as Mr. Wilcox's estate.

An Offer to Settle the Case

Even in cases like the Wilcox family's tragedy, medical malpractice lawsuits pose a number of challenges to plaintiffs. Plaintiffs risk losing their cases roughly one-third of the time. Juries are often sympathetic to the difficulties that doctors and other medical professional face.

According to court documents, the lawyers of Younker Hyde Macfarlane offered to settle the lawsuit prior to trial for $1 million. Exodus Healthcare did not accept or respond to the offer. This led to an 8-day civil trial.

The Jury's Decision

According to court documents, the jury found that Mr. Wilcox was 30 percent at fault for the incident presumably because he could have potentially visited the ER of his own volition.

However, the jury also found that Exodus Healthcare was 70 percent at fault and had breached the standard of care.

The jury awarded $2,940,250.21 to Mrs. Wilcox and the heirs of the late Mr. Wilcox. The Special Verdict Form for Case No. 140902527 can be accessed here.

