Exotic Automation & Supply to Exhibit at the 2017 Work Truck Show

Exotic Automation & Supply, a premier Parker Hannifin distributor, announced today it will be showcasing its alternative fuel products at the 2017 Work Truck Show March 14-17, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company’s exhibit will be at booth #5568 in the Green Fuels Pavilion section, which is dedicated to advanced vehicle technologies and fuels.

The Exposition is North America’s largest work truck event and gives attendees the opportunity to see the latest vocational truck and equipment displays, meet with current and prospective suppliers, find solutions to critical technical questions, interact with thousands of peers and gain insight into recent industry and market trends.

2017 marks the 5th consecutive year the company has exhibited at the Work Truck Show. Exotic will showcase their Alternative Fuel Products Group, which consists of CSA certified Parker Hannifin CNG & LPG hoses & fittings, nozzels, receptacles, check valves, coalescers, filters, lock-off valves, custom molded rubber products and more.

“We welcome Fleet Managers who are attending the show to stop by our booth and learn how Exotic can support their fleet from the original equipment conversion to regular, routine maintenance. Our Alternative Fuels Products Group serves as a single-source solution for the highest quality products used in CNG and LPG vehicle platforms.” Henry Testa, Group Sales Director said.

In conjunction with the show, Exotic will be holding a press conference to announce Parker Hannifin’s new flexible fuel hose for natural gas vehicles. “We are committed to serving this industry with the most innovative, state-of-the-art natural gas conversion equipment. Parker’s new flexible fuel hose is a great addition of our product line-up and offers greater safety and reliability.” Steve Orlando, Vice President of Sales & Marketing said. The press conference is slated for Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 at 12:35pm in Room 243.

For complimentary passes to the show, courtesy of Exotic Automation & Supply, please email sales(at)erpc(dot)com

About Exotic Automation & Supply: Exotic Automation & Supply’s headquarters is located in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The company maintains full service centers throughout Michigan with locations in Freeland (Saginaw), Lansing, Taylor, Flint, Jackson, Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, Ann Arbor, as well as at the main Farmington Hills complex. The company employs approximately 150 people and saw sales exceeding $65 million in 2016.