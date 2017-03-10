Rebecca Dowdy, LHA Trust Funds Director of Business Development Rebecca will be a valuable addition to our team. Her commitment to excellence and attention to detail will greatly benefit our members. - Cindy Dolan, President and CEO of LHA Trust Funds

The LHA Trust Funds is proud to announce and welcome Rebecca Dowdy as Director of Business Development. She joins the team with more than 14 years of healthcare experience including 12 years with the Louisiana Hospital Association (LHA). She spent the last year working with Affiliated Enterprise Solutions, specializing in healthcare consulting.

“I enjoyed working closely with LHA Trust Funds while I was with the LHA,” Dowdy said. “I am looking forward to working with them again along with the healthcare facilities and physicians across the state,” she added.

Dowdy’s past experience with LHA was focused on providing value added member benefits to rural hospital and behavioral hospital constituency groups as well as working to cultivate healthcare policy that supported the healthcare delivery in Louisiana. She received her bachelors of business administration from Concordia University and her masters of business administration from Southeastern Louisiana University.

“Rebecca will be a valuable addition to our team. Her extensive background in healthcare will enable her to develop new business opportunities for the Trust Funds,” said Cindy Dolan, President and CEO of LHA Trust Funds. She added, “Her commitment to excellence and attention to detail will greatly benefit our members.”

About The LHA Trust Funds:

For forty years, hospitals, healthcare facilities and physician practices have relied on the specialized programs and services provided by the Malpractice Trust Fund, Workers’ Compensation Fund and Physicians’ Trust.