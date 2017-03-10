KIALOA Paddles Introduces the New Makai Adjustable Paddle

Introducing our all new entry level SUP paddle that KIALOA innovator, Dave Chun, calls "the toughest, best performing SUP paddle" on the market.

Makai Adjustable Paddle

KIALOA brings their expertise in paddle design to the SUP market once again and introduces an all new entry level SUP paddle. The Makai is a strong, durable paddle designed specifically for the demanding recreational and rental SUP market. The most brutal paddling environment often isn't class 5 whitewater, or double overhead Makaha, but more often it is the family summer lake cabin or a resort beach rental business, where gear will live in the salt and sun for days or weeks on end.

Durable and built to last, the Makai blade is made of nylon reinforced fiberglass injection molded material. Add the composite textured shaft, 16 inches of adjustability (70-86 inches in length) and the durable ABS Palm Grip and you have the best performing paddle for the price.

Designer Dave Chun states, “The Makai is the toughest, best performing SUP paddle, in the ‘give me all you got’ category. Built for all those things you tell paddlers not to do, but they’re going to do any way. “

About KIALOA Paddles

KIALOA has been building high performance SUP, Outrigger and Dragon boat paddles for over 25 years with an obsessive commitment to design and quality. At KIALOA they live like they paddle by adhering to the guiding principles of their core values: Po'okela (excellence), Laulima (teamwork), and Mālama (stewardship).    

KIALOA
http://www.kialoa.com
http://www.twitter.com/kialoapaddles
https://www.facebook.com/KIALOAPaddles

