TruConnect Proudly Shares the Philosophies of Chairman Ajit Pai

TruConnect looks forward to working with Chairman Pai and the BDAC to help bridge the digital divide for low-income Americans.

TruConnect Communications, Inc, remains committed to providing reliable internet and voice services to low-income families where they live and work with the help and support of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. Through the federal Lifeline program, TruConnect provides subsidized wireless phone service to low-income consumers, ensuring everyone can stay in touch.

TruConnect extends congratulations to Chairman Pai for his appointment as the new Chairman of the FCC. Chairman Pai’s recent creation of the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee (BDAC) helps to emphasize the importance of accessible broadband services for students and families. Access to these services is vital as technology continues to flourish in the 21st century. Broadband and telecommunication services are critical for finding and maintaining employment, connecting with family and friends, and accessing emergency services.

Chairman and Co-CEO of TruConnect, Nathan Johnson, said of the newly created committee: "TruConnect looks forward to working with Chairman Pai and the BDAC to help bridge the digital divide for low-income Americans.”

About TruConnect

TruConnect is one of the nation’s fastest growing providers of prepaid wireless telecommunications services, with an emphasis on providing affordable, flexible technology solutions to low-income communities and budget-conscious customers. To learn more, visit http://www.truconnect.com, http://www.facebook.com/TruConnect, and http://www.twitter.com/TruConnect.

###

Media Contact:

Shane Gillette

sgillette(at)truconnect(dot)com

http://www.truconnect.com