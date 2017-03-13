Larisa Cooper, CPA, Accepts Partnership with GMLCPA in Tucson, Arizona

Share Article

After working with Gabrielle at GMLCPA for 5 years, Larisa has proven to be an essential asset to the team and joining the partnership.

Larisa Cooper CPA GMLCPA Tucson Arizona
"I am blessed and humbled to be given this opportunity. At GMLCPA we truly care about our clients and I am excited to continue serving them and making their lives easier."

Tucson, Arizona (PRWEB)

Mrs. Larisa Cooper, CPA has been newly appointed as a partner in the GMLCPA firm, effective January 1st, 2017.

Larisa has provided services to many clients over the past 5 years and has proven to be a great asset to the team. She started at GMLCPA directly after graduating college and has since obtained her CPA certificate and an M.S.A. (Master of Science in Accounting) degree. She has easily proven herself an excellent tax strategist and has actively contributed to saving our customers hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes.

Over the last few years GMLCPA has changed significantly in that it has become a premier strategic advisor to clients. This focus allows the firm to advise on topics that are much farther reaching than tax compliance. Specifically, the advisory services offered at GMLCPA now go deeper into operations and management decisions. Larisa is a significant part of this change as she has contributed to broadening the firm’s reach immensely.

For press inquires, contact Becca De La Paz, info(at)gmlcpa(dot)com or 520-572-1248.

Follow GMLCPA:

Facebook -- https://www.facebook.com/gmlcpa/
Twitter -- https://twitter.com/GabrielleLuoma
YouTube -- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEvPE3yZM6GhOwqX7y2LQpg
LinkedIn -- https://www.linkedin.com/company/gabrielle-luoma-cpa-pllc
Google+ -- https://plus.google.com/+Gmlcpapllc

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Becca De La Paz
GMLCPA
+1 520-447-7883
Email >
Follow us on
Visit website