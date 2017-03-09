PR News' Newest Measurement Guidebook

In the newest must-read Measurement Guidebook, contributors from Paine Publishing, Edelman, PRIME Research, Adobe, Food for the Hungry, Penn State University provide the freshest and smartest ideas for measuring the impact of public relations and tying your efforts to key business objectives and performance indicators, from awareness to sentiment and perception, from influence and advocacy to action and participation. This guide to measurement provides a 360-degree understanding of how to harness the best measurement tools and tactics in order to assess and quantify the returns on investments in public relations.

The Measurement Guidebook is available at http://www.prnewsonline.com/pr-measurement-guidebook-vol-9/

Measurement Guidebook chapters include:



The State of PR Measurement

Tying PR to Business Objectives

How to Measure Social Media ROI

Reputation Management

Measuring Employee Engagement

Presenting Measurement to Senior Leaders

Data, Dashboards and Tools

Measurement Resources

View the Full Table of Contents here: http://www.prnewsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/Book-of-PR-Measurement-Strategies-Tactics-Vol.-91.pdf

Our contributing writers run the gamut of this industry sector. In the 40 plus articles exploring PR measurement included in this book, our authors bring insights from their roles as agency advisors, corporate practitioners, academics and communications executives.

