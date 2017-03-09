What Data Can Really Do for Health Care The landscape is shifting from one of cynicism about overblown expectations to a more realistic vision of what data can do to transform care delivery.

Patient-generated data and genomic data will be among the most useful sources of health care data in the next five years, supplanting today’s mainstays like claims data, and paving the way for personalized, cost-minded care delivery, according to the recent NEJM Catalyst Insights Report on Care Redesign.

NEJM Catalyst Insights Reports are based on surveys of the NEJM Catalyst Insights Council, a qualified group of U.S. executives, clinical leaders, and clinicians at organizations directly involved in health care delivery. They focus on four key areas: Care Redesign, Leadership, Patient Engagement, and the New Marketplace.

“Over the past few years, executives, clinical leaders, and clinicians have been hopeful about the hype but disappointed by the lack of breakthrough progress from big data. But as we found in our latest Insights Report, the landscape is shifting from one of cynicism about overblown expectations to a more realistic vision of what data can do to transform care delivery,” says Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, Lead Advisor of NEJM Catalyst’s Care Redesign sector, and Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at Providence St. Joseph Health.

Though Insights Council members rank clinical data (95%), cost data (56%), and claims data (45%) as the most useful sources of health care data today, the landscape shifts considerably in a five-year forecast. Clinical data decreases to 82%, cost data rises slightly to 58%, and claims data is supplanted by patient-generated data, 40%, and genomic data, 40%, pointing to a big data future that includes more personalized medicine and where cost plays a bigger role.

While nearly a third of respondents say big-data applications are useful today, more, 44%, are excited for future applications. Fewer than 20% of respondents still think big data is mainly hype.

For more on the NEJM Catalyst Insights Report on Care Redesign, visit: http://catalyst.nejm.org/effectiveness-healthcare-data-survey-analysis/. An index of all NEJM Catalyst Insights Reports can be found here: http://catalyst.nejm.org/insights/.

