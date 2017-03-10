At Castle Hill Inn, we aim to inspire our corporate travelers to have a meeting experience that goes above and beyond their expectations.

Meeting planners now have an extra reason to plan events at Castle Hill Inn, a historic Newport, Rhode Island estate that dates back to 1875. The New England retreat is now offering an exclusive welcome amenity for planners who complete an RFP and book an upcoming meeting. This special amenity may include a cheese plate, a bottle of wine, or chocolate truffles.

Encouraging guests to think “beyond the boardroom,” Castle Hill Inn boasts a one-of-a-kind corporate experience that includes waterfront meeting venues, unique teambuilding activities such as sailing and fly fishing, and complete audiovisual and Wi-Fi services. The upscale hotel also features 35 elegant guest rooms that include beach cottages and harbor houses for meeting attendees.

To make things even more convenient, the hotel offers multiple locations on site for private events, including a private beach, the Chalet Lawn, and the Castle Hill lighthouse. In addition, access to Castle Hill vehicles and assistance with planning and transportation to off-site recreational activities is provided. Off-site activities may include guided horseback riding along beaches and wildlife reserves, private tours of Newport mansions, visits to local vineyards, traditional New England clambakes, or power yoga on the beach.

“At Castle Hill Inn, we aim to inspire our corporate travelers to have a meeting experience that goes above and beyond their expectations,” remarked Marie Charles, Director of Sales & Marketing. “Our estate brings together the ingredients of a successful meeting destination with unique touches that make it memorable and inspiring, like our new welcome amenity, a token of gratitude for meeting planners.”

Castle Hill Inn also offers facilities and services for meeting attendees to enjoy pre- and post-meeting, including in-room spa treatments, an on-site marina, and award-winning dining from The Lawn and The Dining Room.

About Castle Hill Inn

For more than a century, Castle Hill Inn has captured the imagination of guests from around the world with its enchanting coastal setting, relaxed elegance, and authentic Newport spirit. Honored with the designation as a Relais & Chateaux property, an association of the world’s finest hotels, Castle Hill Inn exemplifies the warmth and quiet luxury of 19th-century seacoast life nestled on a 40-acre peninsula overlooking Narragansett Bay. Learn more at http://www.castlehillinn.com.