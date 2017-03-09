ITS Compliance Introduces New Transportation Compliance Platform

COMPLY2.0 - better visibility and control Our new platform provides intelligent data that will catch the attention of all levels of management for the insight and control it provides.

ITS Compliance, a rapidly growing provider of cloud-based compliance services and solutions to the transportation industry, today announced a new intelligent compliance platform, Comply 2.0. With a new, user-friendly dashboard, fleet managers, safety officers and management have visibility into timely, actionable fleet compliance data for increased compliance and safer roads.

ITS Compliance solutions measure, monitor and manage compliance levels for driver and fleet safety, licensing and permitting, and fuel tax reconciliation. Now available, Comply 2.0 provides better visibility and control over fleets to streamline processes, cover gaps, and reduce risk. Comply 2.0’s new dashboard and streamlined redesign optimize customer data into easily manageable panels, or “smart tiles” that represent key data, such as Driver Qualification, Driver-Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR), Hours of Service (HOS) and exempt logs. This combination of quick access to information, along with powerful analytics, helps clients make the critical decisions for Department of Transportation (DOT) and other federal, state and local regulatory compliance needs. Along with the new platform, ITS Compliance customers get access to key features, including drill-down data, automatic reporting and comprehensive services backed by over 30 years of compliance knowledge.

“So many people underestimate what compliance can do,” said Rob Getz, President and CEO. “Companies get fixated on meeting the minimums of a regulatory mandate, but compliance is really about making people safer. We are taking raw data that fleets collect and we’re producing actionable information about safety and productivity that takes compliance to a whole new level of importance. Our new platform provides intelligent data that will catch the attention of all levels of management for the insight and control it provides.”

“2017 is the year we focus on technology, integration, and innovation,” said Philip Haven, CTO and the architect of the new Comply application. “With the launch of Comply 2.0, we not only give our customers the power of intelligent compliance, we have built the foundation for new enhancements to be released throughout the year.”

About ITS Compliance

ITS Compliance, Inc. provides outsourced compliance services to owners and operators of truck fleets. The company’s cloud-based solutions address the fuel tax reporting, safety services and asset management needs of its customers. For over 30 years, ITS Compliance has helped private fleets, for-hire carriers and third party logistics companies comply with federal, state, and local regulations to reduce costs and mitigate risks.

