G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Spring 2017 HR Management Suites Software Grid report to help businesses make the best HR management technology buying decision. ADP Workforce Now, UltiPro, PeopleSoft, Dayforce, Workday, Halogen TalentSpace, TriNet, Kronos Workforce Ready, Kronos Workforce Central, ADP Vantage HCM, and Cornerstone OnDemand were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

ClearCompany, Namely, APS Core HR Solution, eStratEx, People HR, and FinancialForce HCM were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. ADP Workforce Now earned the highest overall satisfaction score and the highest overall market presence score.

The GridSM leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

Key Findings:



Difficult setup — HR management suites continue to see low satisfaction scores for ease of setup. Averaging 73% for this question, the score is up just 1 percentage point from 72% in the previous HR Management Suites Grid℠ Report. HR management suites’ broad functionality that needs to be configured to a business’ specific practices likely explains the low score here.

Core HR outperforms recruiting — Users are generally more satisfied with the core HR functionality of HR management suites as opposed to their recruiting and onboarding functionality. The median satisfaction score among the averages for core HR features comes in at 82.5% while that number for recruiting and onboarding features sits at 77%.

Not for small business — Only 14% of reviewers of HR management suites on the Grid℠ report using the software at a small business. However, reviews were equally distributed between mid-market and enterprise users, both accounting for 42% of reviews, suggesting these powerful tools have much more value when managing a large workforce.

About the HR Management Suites Software GridSM report:

The report is based on more than 2,017 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 64 products listed in G2 Crowd’s HR Management Suites category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the GridSM.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, leverages more than 140,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Monthly more than a half-million people visit G2 Crowd’s site. Co-founded by the founder and former executives from SaaS leader BigMachines and backed by roughly $12 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.