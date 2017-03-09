Delta Dental of California and affiliates today announced the promotion of Tom Leibowitz to group vice president of underwriting and actuarial.

With more than 25 years of actuarial experience, Leibowitz is responsible for providing strategic planning, direction and leadership to the underwriting and actuarial division. He will oversee more than 150 actuaries, underwriters and other analytic and support staff.

In 2011, Leibowitz joined Delta Dental as chief actuary and vice president of actuarial. Prior to that, he served as executive director of Kaiser Permanente’s Western Regions and vice president of actuarial services for Managed Health Network (a division of Health Net). He also held various leadership roles at Reden & Anders, Actuarial Management Corporation, Private Healthcare Systems and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Leibowitz received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics-actuarial sciences from the University of Connecticut, and he is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

About Delta Dental of California

Delta Dental of California, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental Insurance Company, along with their affiliated companies, together provide dental benefits to 34.5 million people in 15 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. All are part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, whose member companies collectively cover more than 73 million people nationwide.

