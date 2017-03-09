We appreciate that Datto invests so heavily in its partners' success.

Datto, the leading provider of total data protection solutions for businesses around the world, today announced the launch of its new Global Partner Program. As a channel only organization, the MSP community is always the top priority for Datto. With more than 6,000 partners across the globe, Datto listened and acted on essential feedback from the MSP ecosystem to create the new program. The Datto Global Partner Program was developed to accelerate partners’ business growth with actionable enablement programs focused on sales and marketing. Datto’s overarching goal of the program is to further invest in the MSP community with more training, education and resources to empower partners with the tools they need to be successful.

Building on the prior award-winning Datto partner program, the new program includes business planning, commercial and technical education sessions, enhanced training and onboarding best practices, as well as access to Datto’s business continuity, disaster recovery and managed networking solutions. The program structure benchmarks partners by monthly recurring revenue in four new tiers: Business, Professional, Enterprise, and Blue.

Some of the program highlights include:

MarketNow: A marketing automation platform designed for non-marketers, with pre-built promotional campaigns, co-branded and customizable collateral, and streamlined social media content to communicate with clients and prospects at the right time with the right message to grow their business.

Benchmark Analysis: Partners will have the opportunity to evaluate their businesses against new research and benchmarks from top Datto Partner performers, identifying opportunities for growth and training with their Datto Account Managers.

Not for Resale (NFR) Program: Datto’s NFR Program supports and empowers partners to perform live demonstrations for customers with discounted device programs for internal use or demos. Partners are now able to receive one NFR device per product family to experience it all.

Advanced Sales Tactics Training: This new course focuses on the benefits and opportunities of going up market and unique sales strategies for mid-market organizations.

"Our partnership with Datto is about more than technology solutions. From day one, Datto has enabled Ash Creek to grow our business,” said Joseph Cichowski, Vice President of Marketing for Ash Creek, a Datto partner. “Now, with access to the MarketNow platform, we'll have a marketing automation tool right at our fingertips to empower us to do even more. Ash Creek was consulted in the vendor evaluation process for this exciting new marketing platform, and we appreciate that Datto invests so heavily in its partners' success."

“This new program allows us to engage with our partners on a much deeper level, empower them with the tangible tools and resources they need to be successful, and motivate them with fresh, new benefits,” said Sue MacGregor, Director of Partner Marketing for Datto. “Our partners have grown at a tremendous pace and it’s a necessity that our enablement programs evolve in lockstep to further support their business growth and success.”

The Datto Global Partner Program encompasses four partner levels: Business, Professional, Enterprise and Blue. To learn more about Datto’s Partner Program and new upgrades, register for the webinar happening today, March 9, 2017.

About Datto:

