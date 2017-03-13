Drucker Institute Announces Call for the 2017 Drucker Prize

Everyone who applies will get valuable new tools to perform at a higher level.

The Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University has announced a call to U.S.-based nonprofits to apply for the 2017 Drucker Prize, which comes with a cash award of $100,000.

The prize application is now available on the Drucker Institute website, http://www.Drucker.Institute/nonprofits/. The submission deadline is Friday, May 12, at 5pm Pacific Time.

Now in its 26th year, The Drucker Prize (formerly known as the Peter F. Drucker Award for Nonprofit Innovation) continues to recognize the organization that best exemplifies Peter Drucker’s definition of innovation: “change that creates a new dimension of performance.” Hailed by Businessweek magazine as “the man who invented management,” Peter Drucker called the nonprofit “America’s most distinctive institution.”

The Drucker Prize is built on a resource-rich learning platform that blends the timeless wisdom of Peter Drucker with the thinking of some of today’s brightest management minds. This year’s experts include, among others, Good to Great author Jim Collins and representatives from the Bridgespan Group, Omidyar Group and BoardSource.

“The Drucker Prize has proven itself a powerful way to share Peter Drucker’s key insights on innovation and effectiveness with the social sector,” said Zach First, Executive Director of the Drucker Institute. “Though only one organization will win $100,000, everyone who applies will get valuable new tools to perform at a higher level.”

Judges for The Drucker Prize look for programs that are highly effective, that have made a difference in the lives of the people they serve and that demonstrate a capacity to further leverage the discipline of innovation.

The winner of the 2016 Drucker Prize winner was ImproveCareNow Network, recognized for its innovative approach to transforming health and care by creating a high-performance, beneficiary-centered program that enables patients, families, clinicians and researchers to collaboratively improve knowledge and outcomes related to Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in children.

Last year the Drucker Institute received 495 applications for The Drucker Prize. A survey of those who completed the 2016 application found that 92% said the process would prompt them to explore additional opportunities for innovation in their work. And, most significantly, 97% of the 50 semifinalists said the learning-centric second round would help their organizations innovate more effectively. If you have questions about the application or prize process, please contact: druckerprize(at)drucker(dot)institute.

About the Drucker Institute

The Drucker Institute is a social enterprise based at Claremont Graduate University. Our mission is strengthening organizations to strengthen society. Our programming—for the corporate, nonprofit and public sectors—is built on a foundation of YESTERDAY/TODAY/MONDAY*. "Yesterday" refers to the fact that our work is grounded in Peter Drucker's timeless wisdom. "Today" speaks to the urgency that we know organizational leaders feel to successfully meet their greatest challenges and opportunities. And "Monday" points to our proven ability to help executives move quickly from ideas to action to results, just as Drucker urged his own consulting clients: "Don't tell me you had a wonderful meeting with me. Tell me what you're going to do on Monday that's different." For more, visit http://www.drucker.institute.

About Claremont Graduate University

Founded in 1925, Claremont Graduate University is the graduate university of the Claremont Colleges. Our five academic schools conduct leading-edge research and award masters and doctoral degrees in 24 disciplines. Because the world’s problems are not simple nor easily defined, diverse faculty and students research and study across the traditional discipline boundaries to create new and practical solutions for the major problems plaguing our world. A Southern California based graduate school devoted entirely to graduate research and study, CGU boasts a low student-to-faculty ratio.