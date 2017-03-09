Real Estate Virtual Tour Property Websites With the new automated EZ-AutoTour, it is even easier to use, which we anticipate will increase member adoption significantly!” – Rob Rowlinson, MLS Director, Space Coast Association of Realtors

VirtualTourCafe, a nationally recognized leader in real estate virtual tours announced today the new EZ-AutoTour™ for hands-free creation of a marketing suite for real estate agents and brokers, including a virtual tour, print flyer, video tour, and more, all done without any agent interaction… hands free!

VirtualTourCafe has been known for their slogan, “Real Estate Marketing Just Got Easier,” and this new feature is a great example of delivering on their promise to help real estate agents, brokers and associations be more successful marketers while spending less time on technology.

“Our members want an easy to use tool to create virtual tours and to help them market their properties, and VirtualTourCafe has been providing this tool for the past three years, and we have now extended the agreement for 2017. With the new automated EZ-AutoTour, it is even easier to use, which we anticipate will increase member adoption significantly!” – Rob Rowlinson, MLS Director, Space Coast Association of Realtors

There are well over 1000 real estate associations and MLS’s in the United States. Most associations provide some level of member benefits to help the real estate agent be more successful. The EZ-AutoTour feature allows a real estate association or brokerage with a RETS feed to offer their members an automated tool to create a suite of marketing solutions including a virtual tour, print flyer and video, all hands-free. The agent can then customize, add video clips, panoramas, 3D Walk Through Home Tours and more if desired.

Giving real estate associations and agents more options is what makes VirtualTourCafe so unique. With VirtualTourCafe the association, agents and brokers have a choice at both the association level and the agent or broker level to turn features on or off to customize their marketing plan.

The real estate virtual tours industry has been evolving over the years and in some ways, returning to some of the media methods used in the early years. Video has become more widely used as well as the new 3D Matterport WalkThrough Home Tours. VirtualTourCafe has responded each time to offer a product that meets the needs of today’s real estate professional. The new VirtualTourCafe 3.0 includes the ability to create virtual tours from images, panoramas, video clips and even 3D WalkThrough Home Tours, all inside the modern responsive design listing website (virtual tour).

“Real estate agents should be focused on the core of their business, lead-generation, sales presentations and negotiations. Technology is a tool that when used properly should support the agent and not burden them with repetitive tasks that can be automated to help them be more successful!” said Tim Denbo, CEO/President of VirtualTourCafe.

VirtualTourCafe has been offering easy-to-use do-it-yourself or we do-it-for-you automated marketing technology to the real estate industry since launching at the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Convention and Expo in New Orleans in November 2010. Serving real estate agents, brokers and associations across the United States and Canada, VirtualTourCafe has become the leader in real estate marketing automation and real estate virtual tours.

About VirtualTourCafe.com

VirtualTourCafe is a limited liability company headquartered in Pleasanton, California with clients coast to coast and in three countries. The business offers real estate associations and brokerage site-licensing as well as individual agents Do-It-Yourself subscription service and full-service professional photography in a growing number of select markets.