64% of online faxes sent on FAX.PLUS are sent via smartphones

FAX.PLUS, a cloud based faxing service for individuals, professionals and companies, discovered that most of its users send / receive faxes directly on their mobile phone rather than using the website platform. It is not a geographical trend as 64 % of their 52 000 faxes sent worldwide within the last 3 months were sent from the Android or iOS app.

Communicating by fax is still necessary to many people and businesses in most of the world but it is (also) changing, switching to mobile. The Alohi company admitted that they were definitely expecting to see a surge in the mobile faxing use but not that soon and in such a clear way. In fact, smartphones have become such a part of people's everyday lives (nowadays used more often than PCs to surf on the web) and mobile apps have become so practical that the company focused right from the start on the user experience of their Android and iOS software versions. That is why these applications have all the features available on the http://www.fax.plus website, and more.

The document scanner – made possible by the use of the smartphone camera - and the ability to sign faxes from the app are among the most used features, which makes them “key” for their mobile apps success, particularly in the United States where most of the FAX.PLUS users are located. 71 % of the faxes sent by Americans were actually sent through a mobile device and the recent #PaulRyanFaxParty and “FBI FOIA fax requests” events played an important role in getting more users who could fax for free using the service.

Regarding the businesses using FAX.PLUS, the sent faxes statistics from the mobile apps go down to 23% (while faxes sent from PCs account for 70 % and the other 7 % are sent from tablets) which is quite normal, according to Alohi, since the companies using our corporate plans assign their employees fax numbers for professional purposes and employees prefer to not access them with their personal mobile phones. Though, the startup has no doubt that the popularity of faxing from a smartphone will increase significantly in the corporate segment also because it does save time for employees and working from home is on the rise.

About Alohi SA:. the Swiss startup was founded in 2016 and develops SaaS communication solutions. The FAX.PLUS service is one solution, aiming to make fax easy, efficient and affordable, with free and paid plans starting at $4.99 / month.