Dan Maduri Adds Talk Show on East Coast AM Radio Blow Torch in Florida

Dan Maduri - America’s youngest major market talk host “East Coast Floridians, get ready for some dialogue, action and entertainment. We will make a difference with good politicians and get rid of the bad.” said Dan Maduri.

Genesis Communications announced today that well known Tampa figure, Dan Maduri moves into afternoon drive on WIXC – AM 1060 in the Melbourne-Cocoa market on the east coast of Florida. Dan has spent the last 2 years delivering a successful afternoon drive talk program on WWBA – AM 820. He is America’s youngest major market talk host and was awarded Top 30 Under 30 Radio Personalities from radio publication Radio Ink in 2013. The company has signed an agreement to air Florida Live with Dan Maduri on WIXC starting February 13, 2017. The agreement will place the popular talk show host on 1060’s 50,000 watt signal, having the largest reach of any station in Melbourne (AM or FM). The station can be heard throughout the state of Florida from St. Augustine through W. Palm Beach. The program has been on Tampa Bay’s AM 820 50,000 watt signal, covering the west coast from Tallahassee to Naples. The show will air during each weekday afternoon between 3pm and 6pm.

Dan is known for his intellectual and entertaining approach to stories in the news. His interviews with well-known political, news and business figures have been complimented by many in the news world.

“Syndicating Dan in the state of Florida is a natural move. He is well known by politicians across the state and will serve the additional communities well as an advocate for Floridians,” said Steve Kyler, Director of Content, Genesis Communications. “Dan will continue to emerge as one of the best content producers in the news and entertainment space. He will also continue to provide his brand of content on the company digital platforms, News Talk Florida and Sports Talk Florida.”

About WWBA - AM820

WWBA is an AM radio station broadcasting at 820 KHz. The station is licensed is part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL radio market. The station airs news/talk programming and goes by the name "820 News" on the air. WWBA is owned by Genesis Communications.

About WIXC –AM1060

WIXC is an AM radio station broadcasting at 1060 KHZ. The station is licensed to Titusville, FL and broadcasts in the Melbourne-Cocoa Market. WIXC is owned by Genesis Communications.

