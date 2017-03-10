WAI Window Regulator Products Offer Cost Effective Solution

WAI Window Regulators WAI’s growth in the window regulator business throughout EU and the US can be attributed to our line coverage, superior quality product and a very competitive position in the market.

Today, WAI, a leading manufacturing, sourcing, and distribution company of rotating electrical, ignition and engine management products, announced its cost effective window regulator solution in Europe and North America.

The WAI window regulator range offers over 5000 SKUs for both North American and European markets providing full-line coverage. The window regulator program offers coverage to over 46,000 vehicle applications in North America and over 26,000 vehicle applications in Europe.

Research carried out by WAI has identified vehicles prone to window regulator failure and, as a result, 50 percent of the range covers fast-moving part numbers for General Motors, Nissan, Mercedes, Volvo, Renault, Ford, PSA Group, Volkswagen, BMW, and Fiat applications. Highlights of the range include Asian models such as Mitsubishi, Toyota, Honda and Hyundai, as well as popular North American and European cars.

The product coverage includes both left and right hand, as well as front and rear windows and can be equipped with comfort function technology based on the OEM manufacturer.

John Gilbert, Vice President of Business Development, said: “WAI’s growth in the window regulator business throughout EU and the US can be attributed to our line coverage, superior quality product and a very competitive position in the market.”

WAI continues to expand their window regulator product line with new applications including panel type window regulators and is the global leader in window regulator coverage offering OE quality products. For more information visit http://www.waiglobal.com.

About WAI

WAI is a leading manufacturer and distributor of products for automotive, heavy-duty, agricultural, industrial, marine and power sports applications for the aftermarket industry. Our range of products includes alternators, starter motors, starter/alternator components, vehicle electronics, turbochargers, window regulators, wiper motors, ignition coils, ignition leads, and engine management products. With 12 distribution centers, WAI can service more than 7,500 customers globally in 106 countries. To learn more, visit http://www.waiglobal.com.