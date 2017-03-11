Valicor Receives 2017 Best of Huntsville Award

Valicor has been selected for the 2017 Best of Huntsville Award in the Environmental Program category by the Huntsville Award Program.

Each year, the Huntsville Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in the local community and business category. Valicor has enhanced the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. Valicor helps make the Huntsville area a great place to live, work, and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017 Huntsville Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Valicor was selected based on the information gathered both externally by the Huntsville Award Program and data provided by third parties.

