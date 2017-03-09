Product videos are fast becoming an essential part of the promotional product buying experience

The Advertising Specialty Institute® (ASI) today announced voting is now open for the Advantages® Product Video Contest, designed like a March Madness bracket to select the industry’s most popular video in weekly head-to-head competitions.

For the contest, supplier and distributor companies throughout the $22.9 billion promotional products industry submitted their best product videos. During the month of March, anyone can vote in the bracket showdown, designed like the NCAA March Madness tournament.

The videos, most of which are less than a minute long, run the gamut, from funny and smart to colorful and kooky.

“Product videos are fast becoming an essential part of the promotional product buying experience,” said C.J. Mittica, editor-in-chief of Advantages magazine. “We want to highlight the creativity that top suppliers and distributors have demonstrated in creating these increasingly powerful visual advertising mediums.”

Each week, viewers vote for their favorite in each matchup, with voting ending on Fridays at 12 p.m. EST, and the winner moves on to face the winner of another matchup in the next week. The voting continues throughout March, with the field whittling down until the contest crowns a single champion.

The winning video will be announced across ASI’s social media pages. The winning company will also be featured in the May issue of Advantages magazine, the industry’s leading publication for distributor salespeople, featuring tips and tactics for sales success along with the latest products.

In this month’s issue, Advantages offers advice for readers on how they can easily make their own product videos, along with a fun guide that examines the cinematic influences of each video in the contest. In addition, ASI University Education Director Joe Haley shares valuable lessons he’s learned from a decade of showcasing promotional products in his weekly video series, “The Joe Show.”

