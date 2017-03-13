We are delighted to honor this illustrious leader for equal education opportunity.

Dr. Rufus Glasper, President and CEO of the League for Innovation in the Community College, will be honored during the 43rd National Conference and Annual Meeting of the American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED). The conference will be held on June 7 – 9, 2017 at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, 4949 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona 85253. At the Annual Awards Luncheon on Thursday, June 8th, Dr. Glasper will receive the association’s “Arthur A. Fletcher Lifetime Achievement Award.” The Award recognizes a lifetime of service promoting and advocating for equal opportunity, diversity and affirmative action. Dr. Glasper is being honored for his contributions in the field of equal opportunity in higher education.

Previous Arthur A. Fletcher Award recipients include: Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), Dr. Walter J. Leonard (posthumously), Dr. Louis Dale, Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., Wade Henderson, Leadership Conference on Civil Rights; Julianne Malveaux, former president of Bennett College; and Cynthia Nance, Dean, University of Arkansas School of Law.

Rufus Glasper, PhD, is the president and CEO of the League for Innovation in the Community College, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to catalyzing the community college movement. Glasper is also chancellor emeritus of the Maricopa Community Colleges, one of the nation’s largest multi-college community college systems. He served as chancellor from 2003 through February 2016, and previously held leadership positions in the district for more than two decades.

Glasper served from 2009 to 2012 as the committee co-chair for the Lumina Foundation on Education "Getting AHEAD" Initiative, a comprehensive and collaborative initiative by Arizona’s education institutions, business community, and state government to reshape Arizona’s postsecondary education system and enable more residents to attain a college degree. From 2005 to 2009, Glasper served with then-governor Janet Napolitano as co-chair of the P-20 (pre-kindergarten through graduate school) Council.

Nationally, Glasper previously served as a member of the American Council on Education Commission on Higher Education Attainment, convened by the six presidential-level higher education national associations to assess the need for improved college retention and attainment and to chart a course for improvement. In 2012, he was appointed to the Homeland Security Academic Advisory Council, composed of prominent university presidents and academic leaders charged with advising the secretary and senior leadership at the department on several key issues.

Dr. Glasper earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Luther College (Decorah, Iowa) and a master’s and advanced degrees in school business administration from Northern Illinois University. He received his doctorate of philosophy degree in higher education finance from the University of Arizona.

“We are delighted to honor this outstanding leader for equal education opportunity,” said Myron R. Anderson, Ph.D., president of AAAED. Don't miss this chance to celebrate the illustrious career of this legendary leader at the AAAED 43rd National Conference and Annual Meeting. For more information about the conference and the Awards ceremony, go to: https://www.aaaed.org/aaaed/Conference.asp.

Founded in 1974 as the American Association for Affirmative Action (AAAA), AAAED is a national not-for-profit association of professionals working in the areas of equal opportunity, compliance and diversity. AAAED has 40 years of leadership in providing professional training to members, enabling them to be more successful and productive in their careers. It also promotes understanding and advocacy of affirmative action and other equal opportunity laws to enhance the tenets of access, inclusion and equality in employment, economic and educational opportunities. ###