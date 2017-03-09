Every year, Super Lawyers compiles a credible list of the top up-and-coming attorneys in Texas. It is quite an honor to make the cut. Congratulations to our 10 attorneys who have done so.

Kane Russell Coleman & Logan PC announced that ten attorneys from the firm have been selected to the 2017 Texas Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars. Thomson Reuters compiles and publishes the list, which rates outstanding young lawyers across more than 70 practice areas. This year, the prestigious list includes Demetri Economou, David Fisk, Sarah Judge, John Kane, Daniel Klein, Jack Luckett, Angela Offerman, Scott Riddle, Kenneth Riney, and Brian Stork.

“Every year, Super Lawyers compiles a credible list of the top up-and-coming attorneys in Texas. It is quite an honor to make the cut. Congratulations to our ten attorneys who have done so. They’ve all worked hard to be recognized as go-to lawyers in their respective areas of practice,” said Zach Mayer, Director of the Firm.

Each year, fewer than 2.5 percent of Texas attorneys are selected for this honor. To be considered eligible, a candidate must be under the age of 40 or have practiced law for less than ten years. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. The balloting and attorney evaluation process is conducted every year; to maintain a spot on the list, attorneys must undergo a new review each year to determine if they merit the distinction again.

Kane Russell Coleman & Logan PC is a full service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Formed in 1992 with five lawyers, today KRCL has more than 95 attorneys. The Firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles transactional, litigation and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.