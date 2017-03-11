New Harbor Hill at Provincetown Timeshare Sale Notice Entered by Bankruptcy Court

Counsel to the Chapter 7 Trustee, Swiggart & Agin, LLC, announces that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts has issued a second notice of sale in the Harbor Hill at Provincetown Condominium Trust Bankruptcy Case.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts has issued a second notice of sale in the Harbor Hill at Provincetown Condominium Trust Bankruptcy Case, case no. 16-13349-JNF. The text of a Notice of Filing – Second Amended Sale Motion, distributed by Swiggart & Agin, LLC, counsel to the trustee follows:

UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS
In re Harbor Hill at Provincetown Condominium Trust, Debtor
Case No. 16-13349-JNF, Chapter 7
To All Owners of Intervals in the Harbor Hill at Provincetown Timeshare
Notice of Filing – Second Amended Sale Motion
Please take notice that on March 3, 2017, Warren E. Agin, the Chapter 7 Trustee for the above-named Debtor, filed a “Second Amended Motion of Chapter 7 Trustee For Authority To Sell Real Estate and Related Personal Property at Private Sale Pursuant to 11 U.S.C. § 363” (the “Sale Motion”), seeking to sell the estate’s real estate and related personal property to the Town of Provincetown, Massachusetts, by and through the Provincetown Year-Round Market Rate Rental Housing Trust, for $8,101,620.00, subject to the right of parties to submit counter-offers.
The deadline to file with the Court any objection to the Sale Motion is March 29, 2017, at 4:30 pm EST, and a hearing on the Sale Motion is scheduled for April 5, 2017, at 1:00 pm EST, at 5 Post Office Square, Boston, MA 02109.
If you would like a copy of the Sale Motion and related Notice of Intended Private Sale, you can obtain one by:

1.    Downloading the Sale Motion at http://bit.ly/2niFtGT;
2.    Downloading the Notice of Intended Private Sale at http://bit.ly/2niEdDE;
3.    Making a written request to the undersigned at the address below; or
4.    Requesting a copy by e-mail sent to harborhilltrustee(at)gmail(dot)com.

Dated at Boston, Massachusetts, March 9, 2017.
About Swiggart & Agin, LLC
Swiggart & Agin, LLC, in Boston, Massachusetts, provides legal services to companies. The firm represents companies in the information technology sector, and also provides bankruptcy and insolvency related services to companies and individuals.

