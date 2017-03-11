The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts has issued a second notice of sale in the Harbor Hill at Provincetown Condominium Trust Bankruptcy Case, case no. 16-13349-JNF. The text of a Notice of Filing – Second Amended Sale Motion, distributed by Swiggart & Agin, LLC, counsel to the trustee follows:

UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS

In re Harbor Hill at Provincetown Condominium Trust, Debtor

Case No. 16-13349-JNF, Chapter 7

To All Owners of Intervals in the Harbor Hill at Provincetown Timeshare

Notice of Filing – Second Amended Sale Motion

Please take notice that on March 3, 2017, Warren E. Agin, the Chapter 7 Trustee for the above-named Debtor, filed a “Second Amended Motion of Chapter 7 Trustee For Authority To Sell Real Estate and Related Personal Property at Private Sale Pursuant to 11 U.S.C. § 363” (the “Sale Motion”), seeking to sell the estate’s real estate and related personal property to the Town of Provincetown, Massachusetts, by and through the Provincetown Year-Round Market Rate Rental Housing Trust, for $8,101,620.00, subject to the right of parties to submit counter-offers.

The deadline to file with the Court any objection to the Sale Motion is March 29, 2017, at 4:30 pm EST, and a hearing on the Sale Motion is scheduled for April 5, 2017, at 1:00 pm EST, at 5 Post Office Square, Boston, MA 02109.

If you would like a copy of the Sale Motion and related Notice of Intended Private Sale, you can obtain one by:

1. Downloading the Sale Motion at http://bit.ly/2niFtGT;

2. Downloading the Notice of Intended Private Sale at http://bit.ly/2niEdDE;

3. Making a written request to the undersigned at the address below; or

4. Requesting a copy by e-mail sent to harborhilltrustee(at)gmail(dot)com.

Dated at Boston, Massachusetts, March 9, 2017.

