LandPatterns, LLC, a landscape architecture firm serving the North Texas market, announced today the publishing of a new report on the return on investment of professional residential landscape design.

The report includes statistics from third-party experts, as well as pertinent information analyzed by LandPatterns, Inc. president and founder Marc Funderburk, to provide the reader with an understanding of the value of residential landscape design.

"This is our second report on a very important topic, the ROI of landscapes," said Funderburk. "We know that our potential clients and readers will gather important data on how landscapes do improve the value of your property, as well as how that ROI truly occurs."

The report can be viewed on the LandPatterns website at https://www.landpatterns.com/blog/residential-landscape-design-putting-roi-in-beauty.

More information on LandPatterns can be found via their website and social media pages, or by directly contacting the organization at http://www.landpatterns.com/contact/.

About LandPatterns, LLC.

LandPatterns is a Dallas – Fort Worth landscape architectural firm with over 30 years designing, installing and maintaining residential and commercial landscapes. Founded by Marc Funderburk, the LandPatterns team has the primary goal of providing quality landscape architecture and design to a discerning clientele. Since the company’s inception, Marc has developed a team of landscape architects, landscape designers and associates who share their strong work ethic, creative problem solving skills, attention to detail and commitment to his family of clients. Each team member makes individual contributions to the company that, when combined, create a unique and dynamic landscape architecture company. For more information, visit http://www.landpatterns.com/.