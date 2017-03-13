A-GAME has proven to be a fantastic tool to help motivate our contact center agents, but as importantly, it simply makes performance data, measurement and the other aspects of traditional performance management more accessible and impactful.”

TouchPoint One, the leading provider of employee engagement and performance optimization solutions for contact centers, today announced the winners of the 2017 A-GAME Contact Center Performance Football Challenge Medal of Excellence Award. The honorees are recognized for their outstanding commitment to customer care, sales, and service delivery excellence through exemplary individual and team performance across a diverse range of business and customer experience metrics.

“Our success is dependent on our ability to develop and continuously improve the skills necessary for our employees to succeed,” said Casey Kostecka, Chief Business Development Officer at Convergent Outsourcing. “With A-GAME, TouchPoint One has provided us with a compelling approach to leverage game mechanics that are tailored to our business. It’s proven to be a fantastic tool to help motivate our contact center agents, but as importantly, it simply makes performance data, measurement and the other aspects of traditional performance management more accessible and impactful.”

TouchPoint One Medal of Excellence

The TouchPoint One Medal of Excellence is the contact center industry's highest honor for outstanding performance. Uniquely data-driven, the Medal of Excellence selection methodology reflects both achievement and improvement extending across all corporate A-GAME corporate leagues. The Medal of Excellence recognizes not only skill and experience, but the ability to perform at progressively higher levels through sustained commitment, focus and effort at both the individual and team levels.

The 2017 TouchPoint One Medal of Excellence recipients are:

Agent Most Valuable Player (MVP)



Winner: Susan Vaughn, PSE&G, Convergent Outsourcing – Supervisor: Tiffany Purnell Team, “Harden the Paint”

First Runner-up: Jamie Hayden, Vectren Energy - Convergent Outsourcing. Supervisor: Tiunna Lemons Team, “The Real MVPs”

Second Runner-up: Shaquandra Edwards, Vectren Energy - Convergent Outsourcing. Supervisor: Tiunna Lemons Team, “The Real MVPs”

Supervisor/Team Most Valuable Player (MVP)



Winner - Tie:

Erin Loyd, Vectren Energy - Convergent Outsourcing, “This Year’s Super Bowl Winners”

Tiunna Lemons, Vectren Energy - Convergent Outsourcing, “The Real MVPs”

Second Runner-up: LaChandra Jones, Sprint - Convergent Outsourcing, “Montgomery Chargers”

Gridiron is the American football version of A-GAME, the cloud-based gamification solution that transforms contact center operations into competitive sports and other themed leagues. Scoring for Gridiron is based on the same metrics that are used to measure success for the business, providing a fun and practical way to engage and inspire employees and leverage the popularity and enthusiasm associated with the collegiate, professional and fantasy sports experience.

“The ground-breaking enhancements introduced in Gridiron II expanded direct participation in the A-GAME experience to every corner of the contact center operation to lift engagement and performance to new heights,” said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. “Observing VP and C-level executives in HR, Operations, Sales, IT and other Xtreme team owners actively support and motivate front-line agents throughout the season was amazing. TouchPoint One proudly honors this year’s Medal of Excellence Award winners for their extraordinary commitment to performance excellence and to everyone who supported their extraordinary vision and efforts.”

About TouchPoint One

TouchPoint One is the leading provider of employee engagement and performance optimization solutions for contact centers. TouchPoint One solutions enable improved decision making, talent development, and process execution at every operational level and deliver the rich benefits of performance gamification through innovative design and complete, functional alignment with business processes and strategies.

