Stop by Adorama's booth at the 2017 NAB Show for a look at their broadcast gear offerings, daily giveaways and more! In addition to having the latest gear on display and available for hands-on demonstrations, the NYC-based photo, video and audio retailer will be unveiling its new B-to-B professional consultative sales division.

Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, will be showcasing its offering of professional broadcast and production equipment at the 2017 NAB Show, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 24-27. In addition to having the latest gear on display and available for hands-on demonstrations, the NYC-based photo, video and audio retailer will be unveiling its new B-to-B professional consultative sales division. Visitors to the Adorama booth (C9539) can meet with reps covering government, education and corporate sales as well as production experts from the Adorama Rentals team to discuss their unique production needs. All attendees can visit the booth to enter the Adorama NAB 2017 Great Giveaway Sweepstakes, for a chance to win a prize each night of the show.

“The NAB Show is the broadcast industry’s biggest show of the year in the US, making it the perfect setting to introduce media professionals to Adorama’s sales division, which was overhauled from the ground up to offer customers hands-on consultative services, from pre-sales to post,” comments Lev Peker, chief marketing officer, Adorama. “As the launch pad for this new business endeavor, we look forward to establishing and strengthening our relationships with broadcasters and content creators who will greatly benefit from these new professional solutions.”

Adorama’s NAB Great Giveaway Sweepstakes Ups the Ante for 2017

Adorama will be ramping up the excitement for its annual Great Giveaway Sweepstakes, doubling the chances of winning with two prizes to raffle off each evening through Wednesday; all those who stop by the booth can enter for a chance to win prizes including:

Monday, 5pm:



Sony PXW-FS5 4K XDCAM Camera (a $5,749.00 value)

Atomos Ninja Flame 4K Recording Monitor (a $1,295.00 value)

Tuesday, 5pm:



DJI Mavic Pro (a $999.00 value)

GoPro HERO5 (a $399.00 value)

Wednesday, 5pm:



Canon XC15 4K UHD Professional Camcorder (a $2,399.00 value)

Blackmagic Design Video Assist 4K Monitor with Ultra HD Recorder (a $895.00 value)

*Must be present to win

Test Drive High-End Broadcast Equipment at Adorama Booth C9539

At NAB 2017, Adorama will have a wide range of broadcast and production equipment on display for visitors to test drive, including a shooting bay with today’s most in-demand cameras ready to capture the action. Attendees can stop by to see the following gear from top manufacturers including:



Cameras from Arri, Canon, Blackmagic Design, Panasonic, RED and Sony, including the Panasonic GH5

Lenses from Angenieux, Canon, Cooke, Fujinon, Schneider, Sony and Tokina, including the new Fujinon MK 18-55mm T2.9 EF cine lens

Video accessories such as tripods from Sachtler and Vinten

Monitors from Atomos, Blackmagic Design, Convergent Design and Small HD

Drones from DJI and Parrot

Lighting from Aladdin, Arri, Ikan, Litepanels and Westcott

Production experts from the Adorama Rental Company will also be onsite, providing attendees with information on the latest acquisition technology and accessories available from Rentals and through the Rent-to-Buy Program, while Adorama Trade reps will be available for those looking to trade in equipment for cash or new gear.

Adorama Puts Its Multi-Camera Broadcasting Chops to the Test

Brand new to the Adorama 2017 NAB showcase is a broadcast workflow demo, featuring three PTZ cameras stationed around the booth, feeding live footage to 50-inch LED monitors. Complete with a live broadcast mixer to switch between feeds and a computer for generating graphics, booth visitors can run through a multi-camera workflow, adding graphics and cross fades between camera feeds to test out real-world workflows for multi-camera work, such as arena productions, small studio setups, event venues such as clubs, and house of worship productions.

Watch All the NAB Action on AdoramaTV

Once again, the AdoramaTV editorial team will be on the ground at NAB 2017 capturing all of the headline breaking news announcements. To stay in the know, be sure to follow AdoramaTV on YouTube for the NAB Show Adorama First Look.

Book a Private Meeting at NAB 2017

To schedule an appointment with a representative from the corporate, government or education departments, please contact orgsales (at) adorama (dot) com.

Book a Private Press Briefing with an Adorama Representative

Members of the media are invited to schedule a private press briefing with an Adorama representative to learn more about Adorama products, solutions and services. To schedule a briefing, please contact Anya Nelson at anya (at) zazilmediagroup (dot) com.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants. Visit ADORAMA at http://www.adorama.com.