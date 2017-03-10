Engineering Olympic and Paralympic Sports Performance

Our partnership is a commitment to the Olympic Innovation and Technology Mission: to stimulate education and jobs; provoke breakthroughs; and inspire lifestyle, health and unity. - Fara Eve Barnes

Joe Luciano, CEO of AvaSci/Motion Sports 3D and Fara Eve Barnes, owner of Battle-Tested High Performance, are utilizing proprietary sports analysis technology and sophisticated data analytics to revolutionize Olympic and Paralympic sports performance.

Through the use of advanced wearable and motion capture technology and evidence-based databases and algorithms they track, analyze, quantify and improve physical, physiological and psychological performance.

This will revolutionize Olympic and Paralympic sports performance because these laboratory-quality data analytics can rate any aspect of training, recovery, lifestyle and equipment for its effectiveness, as well as quantify its positive or negative impact on an athlete's or team's performance.

At a recent international training camp Barnes used their high performance presentations and sport technology applications with Olympic medalists and teams competing in the 2017 World Cup series and training for the next Olympics.

This spring Fara and Joe will be in Lausanne, Switzerland, headquarters of the International Olympic Committee, to customize sport technology applications for athletes training to compete in the 2018 and 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Barnes and Luciano have brought together high-performance and technology innovation expertise spanning the globe across sports, fitness and healthcare, as well as medicine, research and development, and defense industries.

About Battle-Tested High Performance and AvaSci/Motion Sports 3D:

Since founding Battle-Tested High Performance, Fara has used laboratory-quality portable sport technology applications with international world record holders; Olympic facilities, medalists and coaches; Special Forces; combat-wounded military veterans; elite rescue and medical teams; and corporate executives.

Her use of sophisticated data analytics during HALO skydiving and helicopter rescue operations at Mount Everest was recently broadcast on Discovery Channel’s ‘Everest Rescue’ series. Fara is based in Los Angeles, California.

As CEO of AvaSci/Motion Sports 3D, Joe developed a Master Professional Certification program for health, fitness and golf professionals under contract for TaylorMade. This program has expanded and continues to be deployed at medical and sports facilities worldwide. AvaSci motion capture is in use at U.S. Olympic Training Center facilities.

Prior to his founding AvaSci/Motion Sports 3D, Joe was President of America’s 48 fastest growing business which grew from $5 million to $50 million in sales in six years. Other major achievements include a program that delivered cost reductions of $400 million per year for a major corporation. Joe is based in the New York metropolitan area.