IBTS Makes Donation to Oklahoma YMCA

IBTS presents the Texas County Family YMCA, of Oklahoma, with a donation at their recent board meeting.

IBTS Community Services, LLC (IBTS-CS), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Institute for Building Technology and Safety (IBTS), last week presented the Texas County Family YMCA with a donation check for $5,000.

IBTS-CS formed a public-nonprofit partnership with the City of Guymon, OK., in November 2015 to provide Administrative, Community Development, Public Works, Utilities, Parks and Recreation, and Library services to the City. The City of Guymon is the largest city in the strip of land known as the Panhandle and serves as the county seat of Texas County. This partnership is the first of its kind in Oklahoma.

As part of their work in Guymon, IBTS-CS is constantly looking for ways in which it can further serve the surrounding community. When IBTS-CS Program Director, David Harris, was contacted during the YMCA’s annual funding drive – the YMCA being an organization that is primarily funded by donations and user fees – he saw it as a great opportunity to give back to the County. This idea was met with unanimous support from the executive team at IBTS.

“IBTS likes to reinvest in the communities it serves and I thought that this was a great way for us to give back and to show that we are part of this community,” says David Harris.

The check for the $5,000 donation was presented to the Texas County YMCA Director, board members, and fundraising volunteers after their monthly board meeting on Monday, February 27. This will help to fund the YMCA’s scholarship program, which assists low-income families with membership and program fees so that they can take advantage of the YMCA’s offering. CEO Linus VanderWyst expressed appreciation for IBTS, stating, “Every donation enables the YMCA to better serve Texas County.”

“The Texas County Family YMCA Board appreciates IBTS’s generous $5,000 donation to the 2017 Annual Campaign,” says Amada Alvidrez, Board Member of the Texas County Family YMCA. “The donations helps us continue our commitment to strengthen our community.”

“We are pleased to take part in this funding initiative and hope that our donation will go a long way in helping the YMCA continue to serve the community with the various wellness programs it offers,” says Don Howell, Director of Local Government Solutions at IBTS. “It’s IBTS’s hope that we are able to further serve Texas County through opportunities such as this in the future.”

About IBTS

IBTS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to helping communities through quality services that reduce risk, enhance public safety, and improve quality of life. IBTS is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia with branch offices across the country. IBTS’s work is guided by a Board of Directors made up of government officials appointed by five of the most highly respected, grassroots, state and local governmental associations, including the Council of State Governments (CSG), International City/County Management Association (ICMA), National Association of Counties (NACo), National Governors Association Center for Best Practices (NGA Center), and National League of Cities (NLC).