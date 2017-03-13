Deborah Weinswig The Startup Pitch will be one of the most exciting sessions at Shoptalk and one of the most important, as it will give us a glimpse of the tech and services that will revolutionize retail.

Fifteen retail and e-commerce entrepreneurs will have the chance to become stars at the Startup Pitch session to be held at Shoptalk 2017 at the Aria hotel in Las Vegas on March 19. The session, the first event of the conference, will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fung Global Retail & Technology Managing Director Deborah Weinswig, an award-winning retail analyst and advisor, will emcee the competition, during which the startups will present their propositions to a distinguished panel of judges from the investment community. The presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer period. The judges will select one winner, and the audience will choose the second. Each winning company will receive $25,000.

"The Startup Pitch will be one of the most exciting sessions at Shoptalk and one of the most important, as it will give us a glimpse of the tech and services that will revolutionize retail," Weinswig said. "I'm excited to present these companies, especially to this noted panel of judges."

Curated by Shoptalk, the companies that will present are: Adeptmind, Busker, COMMERCE.AI, Dropspot, Everywear, feed.fm, Fract, Hanger, Myagi, Obsess, QueueHop, Returnly, ShopperKit, TigerTrade and Ziel. Judging the presentations will be Sanjit Dang, Investment Director of Intel Capital; J. Skyler Fernandes, Investor and Retail Futurist at One Match Ventures; and Patricia Nakache, General Partner at Trinity Ventures.

Weinswig will serve multiple roles at the conference. On Monday, March 20, she will interview Michael Evans, President of Alibaba Group.

Shoptalk will be held March 19-22. Launched in the U.S. in 2016, it is widely acknowledged for creating a modern U.S. retail and e-commerce dialogue and building a much-needed new community of U.S. retail and e-commerce innovators. As a result, Shoptalk has become the most important American event for innovation in retail and e-commerce, and is on track to grow to more than 5,000 attendees in just its second year.

An advocate for innovation, creativity and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies, Weinswig joined Fung Global Retail & Technology in 2014 to offer her unique viewpoints on the disruptive technology trends and innovations that are reshaping the global retail industry.

Recent reports issued by Fung Global Retail & Technology include: "Deep Dive: Millennial Lifestyles Drive Growth in Apparel Rental," "Deep Dive: The UK Apparel Handbook - 2017 Outlook" and "From Runway to Checkout: The See-Now-Buy-Now Trend in Fashion."

