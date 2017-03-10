SP HR Portal uniquely provides a next generation MyHR portal for employees to access HR resources, services, and processes, while providing a secure team portal for HR Staff to work together.

SP Marketplace (http://www.spmarketplace.com), the leader in Office 365 business portals and applications, has released SP HR Portal, a next generation Operational Portal that is part of an Office 365 Digital Workplace and allows HR departments to use it as an HRIS or wrap it with an existing HR system to bring new levels of automation and offer employee self-service.

Use SP HR Portal as an HRIS or extend an existing system

One of the most important and notable features of the new SP HR Portal is the ability for human resources departments to use it as an HRIS system alone or add next generation functionality and self-service to an existing human resources application.

SP HR Portal is an excellent first HR system for small to medium organizations and also is an excellent way to extend or wrap an existing HR system to provide self-service functions and added features like onboarding, policy management, or employee change management. As part of a Digital Workplace, SP HR Portal allows HR staff to deliver cross-department consistency of services to employees while optimizing business processes.

“Traditional HR systems are often designed for HR staff and not employee self-service,” said Darrell Trimble, CEO of SP Marketplace. “SP HR Portal uniquely provides a next generation MyHR portal for employees to access HR resources, services, and processes, while providing a secure team portal for HR Staff to work together. It is a great way to upgrade HR capabilities and leverage Office 365 without throwing out existing system investment.”

SP HR Portal supports service tracking, processes, and team collaboration

As a first HR system, SP HR offers full featured employee information, activity, and document tracking functions integrated into the portal. It includes:



Employee records management

Employee document management

Certification and compliance tracking

HR team tasks, calendar, documents and discussions

A HR Service Request system

MyHR Self-Service Portal for employees

It can also wrap with an existing HR system because features can be turned off or directly linked to the core HR system in use. Additionally, four optional applications that drive HR staff and employee productivity.

These four human resources applications in SP HR Portal address key areas that traditional HR systems may lack. The four applications in SP HR Portal include:



SP Hiring Application

SP Onboarding Application

SP Performance Application

SP Policy Management Application

SP HR Portal and the optional applications make up a full HR solution if needed, and it is an excellent first system for small to medium organizations not offered by any other company. SP HR Portal is available today starting at $2,500 on an annual subscription after one year.

About SP Marketplace

Founded in 2012, SP Marketplace is the leader in Office 365 business solutions and Operational Portals that transform Office 365 and SharePoint into a Digital Workplace. Installed at over 1000 businesses worldwide, SP Marketplace Digital Workplace Solutions unify SharePoint and Office 365 into a consistent user experience that drives collaboration and automates core business processes. To learn more, contact Ashley Johnson at ashleyj(at)spmarketplace(dot)com or visit http://www.spmarketplace.com.