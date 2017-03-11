Curve Dental, developers of Web-based dental software, announced they have added digital signature capabilities to online forms in the company’s award-winning dental practice management software. Patients can sign any form using any device using only their finger.

“We have seen a tremendous response to our online forms,” said Ian Zipursky, President of Curve Dental. “With this latest enhancement, our customers can choose to require their patients to sign certain forms for legal reasons. And we’ve made the process of signing a form as simple as possible. The only thing the patient needs in order to sign a form is their finger. Our customers do not need to invest in signature pads nor must they ask their patients to hassle with signature profiles. We’ve really made the process as simple as possible.”

Curve Dental’s online forms uses drag-and-drop functionality to simplify the task and minimize the amount of time required to create a form. All of the data captured by the form is automatically written to the patient’s electronic record in Curve Dental’s management system.

Curve Dental has made online forms available to all customers at no additional charge unless custom fields are required. Curve Dental’s online forms include the ability to add any custom allergy and medical condition to any form, with the patient’s record updated automatically. Practices will soon have the ability to add any custom questions to a form, as well as the ability to reword existing questions while still maintaining the intent of the question. The ability to incorporate custom fields may incur an additional charge for customers not subscribed to Curve Connex, Curve Dental’s suite of customer communication tools and features.

About Curve Dental, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Curve Dental provides web-based dental software and related services to dental practices within the United States and Canada. The company is privately-held, with offices in Orem, Utah and Calgary, Alberta. The company strives to make dental software less about computers and more about the user experience. Their creative thinking can be seen in the design of their software, that’s easy to use and built only for the web. Dentists can call 888-910-4376 or visit http://www.curvedental.com for more information.