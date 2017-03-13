New White Paper Reviews the Affordable Care Act Before Its Upcoming Repeal

New white paper by Alliance Life Sciences, authored by Robert Blank, looks into how pharmaceutical manufacturers are dealing with the changes brought on by the ACA that were particularly substantial within their pricing, contracting, and revenue management divisions. Understanding these factors is critical to enable companies to better prepare for and respond to any forthcoming legislation, which appears to be rapidly approaching.

For pharmaceutical manufacturers, the changes brought on by the ACA were particularly substantial within their pricing, contracting, and revenue management divisions. Understanding these factors is critical to enable companies to better prepare for and respond to any forthcoming legislation, which appears to be rapidly approaching.

The white paper, “The Affordable Care Act: A Review Before Repeal” provides insight into:

  • The Medicaid eligibility expansion and a brief history of changes to the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program (MDRP) since its inception in OBRA-90
  • The 340B Drug Pricing Program expansion
  • How changes have affected the administration of contracts and transactions for Managed Care, Medicaid, Chargebacks, and the Medicare Part D Coverage Gap
  • Next steps and considerations for pharmaceutical manufacturers if the ACA is repealed

Download a complimentary copy of the white paper, “The Affordable Care Act: A Review Before Repeal” - https://tinyurl.com/j5j9mx5

