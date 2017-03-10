Mutualink and Rave Mobile Safety today announced that Warwick Public Schools enabled faster real-time communication and information sharing with first responders through the installation of their joint solution. The deployment represents the first district-wide implementation of the solution combining Mutualink’s multimedia interoperable communications platform with Rave Mobile Safety’s Rave Panic Button.

Under the leadership of Mark Hatten, Chief Executive Officer, Mutualink, and Tom Axbey, president and CEO of Rave Mobile Safety, the two companies leveraged their experience in emergency communications and public safety to create a safer school environment.

“With the Rave Panic Button, Warwick’s teachers and first responders are in closer contact,” said Mayor Scott Avedisian, Warwick. “Rave Mobile Safety integrating with Mutualink improves the safety of our community by reducing the time to incident resolution. When first responders have voice, video and data information before arriving on site, the outcome is better for all concerned.”

Rave Panic Button activates Mutualink’s multimedia communication platform with the push of a button, while instantly dialing 9-1-1 and notifying stakeholders on the campus. All Warwick Public School teachers and staff will have this powerful tool at their fingertips.

“This is an innovative collaboration tool that spans the entire community. Our schools benefit from the experience our first responders have on the platform,” said Philip Thornton, Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools in Warwick. “Our goal is to connect with law enforcement more quickly, creating better situational awareness before they even reach the school. We’re also seeing a better way to work between schools.”

Joining Forces to Protect Warwick Public Schools

Mutualink and Rave Mobile Safety rolled out their integrated solution following a presentation to the Warwick School Committee and subsequent contract award. After a quick implementation process, responders and administrators conducted thorough training and scenario planning over several months. Warwick Police Department, Warwick Fire Department, Kent Hospital and the Warwick Mall were early adopters of Mutualink’s collaboration solution and have used the platform for emergencies and training for 4 years.

“Rave Mobile Safety’s industry leading panic button app drastically reduces response times,” said Mark Hatten, CEO, Mutualink. “By collaborating with Rave Mobile Safety, we are leveraging their extensive public safety experience by providing an all-in-one technology solution that improves safety for schools and other critical infrastructure.”

Additionally, Rave Mobile Safety is better protecting teachers and staff by instantly calling 9-1-1 while opening a collaboration session between school staff and the police.

“Over the last ten years, Mutualink has enabled schools to have secure and rapid communications with law enforcement,” said Tom Axbey, president and CEO of Rave Mobile Safety. “This joint solution protects students, faculty, and staff through better communication and collaboration.”

About Mutualink

Mutualink, Inc. has developed an interoperable communications platform that enables community-wide multimedia sharing of radio, voice, text, video, data files and telephone communications in a secure environment. Mutualink’s system is currently deployed by hundreds of public and private entities worldwide, including homeland security and defense installations, NATO Special Operations Forces, police and fire departments, transit authorities, hospitals, schools, universities, shopping malls, casinos, and more. Mutualink’s technology is on the “Approved Products List” for both the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Defense. Mutualink is a privately-held company headquartered in Wallingford, Conn., with R&D facilities in Westford, Mass., Allen, Texas and Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, and Defense Services office near Washington, DC. For more information please visit http://www.mutualink.net.

About Rave Mobile Safety

Rave Mobile Safety provides the leading critical communication and data platform trusted to help save lives. Used by leading education and healthcare institutions, enterprises and state and local public safety agencies, the award-winning Rave platform including Rave Alert, Rave 911 Suite, Rave Panic Button, Rave Guardian, Rave Prepare and Rave Eyewitness protects millions of individuals. Rave Mobile Safety is headquartered in Framingham, MA. For more information, please visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com.