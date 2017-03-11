Help Holly Help Logo Thresholds, the first matching grant challenge of 2017, provides mental health support and substance abuse support to thousands of individuals each year.

Holly Geraci and Peter Francis Geraci are challenging Thresholds, in Chicago Illinois, to a one month matching grant. During the challenge period, March 1, 2016 through March 31, 2016, all donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000 by Mr. and Mrs. Geraci.

Thresholds, the first matching grant challenge of 2017, provides mental health support and substance abuse support to thousands of individuals each year. Thresholds provides clinical services for individuals suffering from severe mental illness. This month's grant challenge is intended to build local awareness and support to Thresholds.

Holly Geraci and her husband, Peter Francis Geraci, created the Help Holly Help Grant Challenge in October of 2016. From the start of Mrs. Geraci's grant challenges until the end of the year, Help Holly Help has helped raise more than $100,000. The Geracis' are continuing the grant challenges in 2017.

All donations can be made through the website http://www.helphollyhelp.com.