DATAMARK Employees Help Build Homes and Hope for Families

Employees of DATAMARK, a global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and contact center services, recently joined other members of the El Paso-Juárez Borderland community and beyond to help construct homes for disadvantaged families in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

Members of Casas de Esperanza (Homes of Hope), a ministry of the El Paso-Juárez chapter of nonprofit Youth With a Mission, organized volunteers to participate in its program, which set a goal of building three homes for three families over the course of four days, from February 10-13. Groups of about 10 to 15 volunteers, led by experienced construction professionals, were assigned to each homebuilding project.

Employees from DATAMARK’s El Paso and Juarez locations assisted in all aspects of the construction, from framing walls and roofs to installing drywall and painting the inside and outside of the homes.

Administrative Support Manager Michelle Hayes was one volunteer from DATAMARK’s corporate headquarters in El Paso who traveled to Juárez to spend a few days helping to build a home for a single mother and her young daughter. The homes constructed for the families are small, but sturdily built and insulated to stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter. The homes were also outfitted with new refrigerators and stoves.

“There was a lot of work to be done (over the four days of construction), so there was never a dull moment,” Hayes said. “We were also able to collect funds and take the families grocery shopping for food and other essentials that they needed. It was a really great time to get to know the family that we were building the house for.”

The Casas de Esperanza homebuilding project drew volunteers from all parts of the country, from even as far as Philadelphia, Hayes said.

The construction teams met their goal of completing the homes and making them ready for families to move in by the end of four days.

“It was wonderful to see how much of a blessing it was for the families, and to see their smiles as they settled into their new home,” Hayes said.

DATAMARK encourages its employees to engage in charitable activities year-round, and offers paid leave to staff who take time off to work with non-profit charitable organizations.

