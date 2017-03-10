As the popularity of Extreme Energy Solutions product line of Extreme Kleaner, H2O Energy Flow, and Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments continues to grow with selected audiences, one audience in particular has taken a quick liking to Extreme’s product offerings; the local and regional racing community.

Made up of drivers, car owners, pit crew, promoters, track owners, other corporate sponsors, and fans, the audience of attendees to local dirt tracks and motorsports car shows has increased. Also rising is the cost to compete and attend events in NASCAR, to the point that tickets to view these major races have become out of reach for the average family of race fans. Extreme Energy Solutions also recognizes a reason the cost of local racing has increased, is due to the fact that cars have become more innovative, and the parts more specialized.

With a program already in place, Extreme Energy Solutions is well prepared, and has slated a full deck of drivers and cars. EES intends to see exciting competition in 2017. With this in mind, Extreme Energy Solutions has designed a new program to give other racers a chance at obtaining products, including a chance to win a cash prize at the end of the year.

Racers can now apply to receive free product; limited to one promotional case of product per racing team/driver. EES will provide and require each racer to apply on their car a decal of the selected product they receive and will be representing. Racers are encouraged to keep a record of their finishes and 2017 racing campaign. Their results should be submitted to Extreme Energy Solutions via the Company’s main corporate website: http://www.ExtremeEnergySolutions.net.

Once the season concludes, Extreme Energy Solutions will randomly select one of the racers that are a participant of the Extreme Energy Solutions Product Sponsorship Program as our 2017 Product Sponsorship Champion. The selected “Champion” will receive a $250 check to be put toward their future racing campaign. Not all applicants will be selected. However, we will respond to all applicants.

This sponsorship is separate of Extreme Energy Solution’s Motorsports Marketing Campaign it has in place with Hall of Famer Champion Jeff Heotlzer, Veteran and Race Winner Tommy Vigh Jr., and rookies Roddy Watts and Connor Otten.

“We are very committed to our current driver and our motorsports marketing campaign. We at this time cannot commit to any other financial sponsorship for the next two years, so in an effort to continue to support the racing community that has embraced our product offerings, we have developed the 2017 Extreme Energy Solutions Product Sponsorship Program,” shared Samuel K. Burlum, CEO and President of the green tech company.

Racers are encouraged to apply via the ‘Contact Us’ page on Extreme Energy Solutions’ main corporate website. Included in their application for the Product Sponsorship program, all of the following information should be listed: driver information and stats; car and/or owner; racing division and home track; driver-teams’ other sponsors; and future aspirations.

If racers have tried Extreme Energy Solutions’ products in the past, they should disclose where they received the product and about their experience the product provided to them. Racers are also encouraged to share why they feel they would be a good representative of the Company’s products.

Extreme Energy Solutions consumer product offerings which will be subject to the Product Sponsorship Program include: Extreme Kleaner, H2O Energy Flow, and Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments.

Extreme Kleaner is a non-toxic, biodegradable multi-purpose cleaner-degreaser that can be found in selected retailers, hardware stores, auto parts stores and grocery food markets including but not limited to: Menard’s, Hardware Hanks, Trustworthy Hardware, Golden Rule Lumber Centers, Ace, True Value, NAPA Auto Parts, as well as other independently owned stores which source their goods from Orgill Distributors. Extreme Kleaner is the proud sponsor of the #92 Sportsman Modified Race Car and driver Tommy Vigh Jr. A portion of the proceeds of Extreme Kleaner are dedicated to helping STEM education programs and Veteran causes.

H2O Energy Flow, still relatively new to the marketplace, can be found at selected natural foods stores, grocery stores, and certain individual stores that source their inventory from United Hardware and Orgill Distributors. H2O Energy Flow is also the proud sponsor of Tommy Vigh Jr., competing in the Small Block Modified division. A portion of the profits from H2O Energy Flow sales will be donated to non-profits to help poor communities and villages gain access to clean, fresh, drinking water.

Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments are formulated to treat both gasoline and diesel fuels. This product was first introduced to the market in 2009 as one of Extreme Energy Solutions’ first products. In early 2017, the product was re-branded and made ready for re-introduction to market spring of 2017. Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments are the proud sponsor of the #22 Sportsman Modified and driver Roddy Watts.

You can learn more about Extreme Energy Solutions by watching their premiere videos on Youtube, which has over 1 million views or visit http://www.ExtremeEnergySolutions.net to apply.