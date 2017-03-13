The new system will give Great River Energy significant scheduling flexibility for managing their Load Reduction programs in support of their 28 member co-ops.

Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) is pleased to announce that the OATI webDistribute system is now in production for Great River Energy, a Minnesota-based generation and transmission cooperative. The Go-Live occurred on March 06, 2017. Over the next couple of months, Great River Energy will be transitioning to use the OATI webDistribute system for initiating load control management for their 28 member co-ops.

OATI webDistribute will allow Great River Energy to forecast increasingly accurate demand response (DR) capabilities for various demand side assets in harmony with their member co-ops including; water heaters, pumps, space heaters, energy thermal storage devices, electric vehicle chargers, and Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) for customer owned generators. With webDistribute, Great River Energy can manually create and schedule events, or events can be triggered automatically based on time-of-day or system conditions. OATI webDistribute then provides after-the-fact performance reporting for the overall system or each member co-op, based on metering data.

“The new system will give Great River Energy significant scheduling flexibility for managing their Load Reduction programs in support of their 28 member co-ops,” said Behnam Danai, Senior Director, OATI Smart Grid Solution Architect.

The new OATI webSmartEnergyDERMS solution incorporates OATI webDistribute functionality that allows utilities to monitor, control, schedule, and manage DR and Distributed Energy Resources, and with webDistribute in production, expands the use of DERMS functionality to more than 70 entities. The solution offers tools and advanced functionality to integrate demand-side capabilities into distribution, transmission, and market operations for improved supply economics and enhanced reliability.

OATI has previously supplied Great River Energy with OATI webCompliance, which helps the utility proactively improve overall efficiency and reliability.

About Great River Energy

Great River Energy is a not-for-profit electric cooperative owned by its 28 member cooperatives. They generate and transmit electricity for those members, who are located from the outer-ring suburbs of the Twin Cities up to the Arrowhead region of Minnesota and down to the farmland region in the southwestern portion of the state. Collectively, their member cooperatives serve approximately 685,000 member-consumers or about 1.7 million people.

About OATI

OATI provides innovative software solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today’s energy commerce and Smart Grid. With more than 1,800 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys large, complicated, and diverse mission-critical applications committed to industry standards and stringent NERC CIP guidelines.

OATI (http://www.oati.com) is a leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with an office in Redwood City, California. For more information, please contact sales(at)oati.net