Imagine Math Students Donate Thousands to Victims of California Floods

Imagine Learning, award-winning developer of language, literacy, and mathematics instructional software, announced today that students across the U.S. recently raised $2,500 for the American Red Cross California Flood Relief fund.

In just four days, students using Imagine Math (formerly Think Through Math) completed over 75,000 math problems, which translated into $2,500 for the California Flood Relief Fund. This fund was established on February 27, 2017 to support the communities crippled by devastating floods in the region. Simply by learning more math, students across the country provided critical relief to those in need.

“Today, students want to know that they make a difference in the world around them,” said Devon Child, San Francisco Bay Area Partnership Manager at Imagine Learning. “It’s inspiring to see students want to do more math so they can impact not only their own academic success but the wellbeing of people they probably don’t even know. What a fantastic example these students are setting for the rest of us!”

Embraced by schools across the country—many of which contend daily with their own socioeconomic challenges—Imagine Math’s charity-points program offers students the chance to convert points they earn from completing math lessons into real dollars they can donate to featured charities.

As illustrated by the flood relief drive, Imagine Math also gives students a chance to help local communities through specialized fundraisers sparked by natural disasters or other one-time needs. The charity-points program is just one of the array of engaging and impactful elements of Imagine Math’s unique motivation system.

“We are so proud of each student who participated in this endeavor to provide flood relief,” said Lisa Wise, Manager of Motivation at Imagine Learning. “Imagine Math students across the nation have shown not only their great capacity to learn math, but also their compassion and open hearts in behalf of those in need. No matter what challenges they may face personally, these are students who know the importance of giving back. Imagine Math students simply always come through.”

