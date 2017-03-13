AlienVault Announces TruShield as Award Winners

TruShield Security Solutions, a premier international cybersecurity provider, announces that it has been recognized as AlienVault’s 2016 Global Growth Partner of the Year. TruShield was acknowledged during the RSA Conference, an annual event attended by more than 45,000 professionals in the cybersecurity industry. The award recognizes outstanding achievement by a MSSP or global reseller. In addition to top sales performance, award winners show a high level of commitment, expertise, innovation, and annual growth. Successful partners exhibit commitment to the partnership through collaborative training, technical certifications, and dedicated marketing investments.

“We are thrilled to recognize TruShield’s accomplishments with our Global Growth Partner of the Year Award,” said Mike LaPeters, VP of Global Channels. “This award is presented to the AlienVault partner who achieved the most growth in bookings over the previous calendar year. TruShield had an amazing year in 2016, posting a 524% year-over-year growth in sales. We look forward to great things from them in 2017!”

“To be recognized by AlienVault as Global Growth Partner of the Year is a tremendous honor and truly highlights the hard work and dedication of the fantastic team we have here at TruShield. In this progressively connected world, organizations can rely on TruShield and AlienVault’s solutions and services to provide the necessary support for a secured network,” Paul Caiazzo, CEO, TruShield Security Solutions, Inc. “Working together, our collaborative efforts have greatly contributed to a more secure digital future.”

Joe Abrenio, TruShield’s Chief Revenue Officer and General Counsel, adds “AlienVault’s innovative approach to security management coupled with our people and processes produce meaningful wins for our growing client base on a daily basis. Our diligence and commitment will continue to drive new opportunities and forward-thinking innovation in the cyberthreat intelligence community.”

Paul Caiazzo received the award from LaPeters, as well as Justin Endres, AlienVault’s Senior VP of Worldwide Sales, and Andrea Tharp, Channel Sales Director. TruShield is honored to partner with AlienVault, an innovator in the security space that has been recognized as the only ‘Visionary’ vendor on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM providers for five years in a row.

Organizations with limited budgets, staff, and security expertise benefit from TruShield’s affordable solutions. Inconsistencies in security measures are often attributable to variations in available security products, support tools, administration techniques and delivery mechanisms. TruShield can understand an organization’s existing information technology control framework, identifying vulnerabilities to cyberthreats and attacks. Individuals interested in learning more about TruShield’s innovative cybersecurity approach are encouraged to reach out to a TruShield sales member by calling 877-583-2841.

###

About TruShield:

TruShield Security Solutions, Inc. provides global businesses with the highest quality solutions to cybersecurity issues by utilizing a comprehensive prevent, defend, contain, and eradicate approach to threats. The company was founded in 2008 by a team of cybersecurity experts from diverse fields. This international group is recognized for bringing clients 24/7 support 365 days a year. Learn more about how TruShield is changing the way businesses keep their data secure by visiting http://www.trushieldinc.com.

About AlienVault:

AlienVault has simplified the way organizations detect and respond to today’s ever evolving threat landscape. Our unique and award-winning approach, trusted by thousands of customers, combines the essential security controls of our all-in-one platform, AlienVault Unified Security Management, with the power of AlienVault’s Open Threat Exchange, the world’s largest crowd-sourced threat intelligence community, making effective and affordable threat detection attainable for resource-constrained IT teams. AlienVault is a privately held company headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by Trident Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Institutional Venture Partners, GGV Capital, Intel Capital, Jackson Square Ventures, Adara Venture Partners, Top Tier Capital and Correlation Ventures.