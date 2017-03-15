Ziegler Wealth Management Moves Its Wausau Branch Office

The City Square Office Center provides all of the amenities and quality of a top-tier office building in the heart of downtown Wausau. Our new office will allow Ziegler to work more efficiently, while improving the work environment for our associates...

Ziegler, an investment bank and full service brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the move of its Wausau branch office to a new location. The move will accommodate growing market share and enable our staff to continue to serve our Ziegler Wealth Management clients more efficiently. Located in the City Square Office Center, the new office location includes more office and meeting space within downtown Wausau, WI.

Ziegler’s new address 500 North 3rd Street, Suite 202, Wausau, WI 54403. Our office phone number remains 800.462.9108. Please come in to visit.

“The City Square Office Center provides all of the amenities and quality of a top-tier office building in the heart of downtown Wausau. Our new office will allow Ziegler to work more efficiently, while improving the work environment for our associates,” said Tom Paprocki, CEO of Ziegler.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.Ziegler.com.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets, wealth management and proprietary investments firm, celebrating its 115th anniversary this year. Ziegler is ranked No. 1 in the country in healthcare/senior living underwriters by issuance and No. 4 by par amount (Thomson Reuters, 2016), and is ranked in the top 20 municipal underwriters in the country by volume (Bloomberg, 2016). Specializing in the healthcare, senior living, education and religion sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading, wealth management and research. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

